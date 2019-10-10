WINONA STATE VOLLEYBALL
Flom named DII Player of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Winona State University’s Megan Flom has been named the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA)/Sports Imports Division II Player of the Week —becoming just the second Warrior in program history to earn the national award.
Flom led Winona State to a program milestone last weekend as the Warriors swept two Top 25 teams on the road in back-to-back matches for the first time on record.
The junior middle blocker/outside hitter totaled 28 kills (4.66 kills/set) with a .520 attacking percentage while committing just two hitting errors over two matches. Flom added three service aces, three digs and nine blocks to her impressive stat line.
Against No. 19 Sioux Falls, Flom drilled 11 kills with a blistering .476 attacking percentage. The next day against No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State, she floored a season-best 17 kills to go along with a career-high .552 hitting percentage.
The noteworthy weekend sweep helped catapult Winona State from the receiving votes category to No. 19 in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25 Poll.
The Warriors return home this weekend for Homecoming to battle No. 15 Wayne State on Friday night and conclude the weekend against Augustana University on Saturday evening.
WINONA STATE GOLF
Madsen top NSIC golfer again
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Winona State's Brady Madsen has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Men’s Golfer of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Madsen, the NSIC’s Preseason Men’s Golfer of the Year, shot even-par 213 earlier this week at the Holiday Inn Express Invite to tie for fourth place individually while leading Winona State to a fourth-place team finish.
The junior from Raymond, Minnesota carded rounds of an even-par 71, 67 (-4) and 75 (+4). Madsen ranked fourth among all golfers at the event with 11 birdies over 54 holes.
Based on current Golfstat scores, Madsen’s 70.29 scoring average through three tournaments ranks second regionally and 31st among all Division II golfers. He has recorded top-10 finishes in all three of those outings this season, including a first-place score at The Watkins Invite to open the Warriors’ Fall season.
Golfstat also calculates Winona State to be ranked 12th nationally as a team based on current scoring average.
Madsen and the Warriors return to the links next week at the National Championship Preview hosted by Lindenwood University in St. Albans, Missouri on October 14-15.
USA GYMNASTICS
Biles wins all-around at Worlds
STUTTGART, Germany — There was only one way for Simone Biles to finish off yet another dominant world championship performance. She dropped the mic.
Biles marked her fifth all-around world title by ending her floor routine with a mic-drop gesture — a nod to her social-media following. Biles said the idea came from Twitter, and it was certainly fitting on a day when no rival came close.
"It wasn't my best routine but we just thought it would be fun," she said.
It may not have been her best, but the routine still earned her the highest floor score of the day. One of the few blemishes was skidding out of bounds on the landing of a triple-double, a skill no other female gymnast performs.
Biles' fifth world all-around title, two more than any other female gymnast has ever managed, was won by a full 2.1 points. The margin of victory was bigger than any of her four previous victories at worlds and matched her 2016 Olympic win.
With another Olympic Games less than a year away, Biles feels on top of the world.
"I feel like right now actually I'm pretty confident in my gymnastics and myself and the performances I put out there, so I feel like I'm probably more confident going in today than I was at the Olympics," she said.
Biles' score of 58.999 was far out of reach for China's Tang Xijing, a late stand-in for a teammate who ended up in second after other medal contenders stumbled. Angelina Melnikova of Russia was third on 56.399.
Biles now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events, the most by any woman and one shy of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's men's record.
Biles' victory makes it seven wins in a row for the United States in the women's all-around, matching the Soviet Union's record streak at world championships in the 1970s and 1980s.
MLB
Phils fire Kapler
PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper's arrival.
Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first non-losing season since 2012.
The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.
Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.
The Phillies are the eighth team changing managers among the 20 that failed to reach the postseason. San Francisco's Bruce Bochy and Kansas City's Ned Yost retired. San Diego's Andy Green, Pittsburgh's Clint Hurdle, the New York Mets' Mickey Callaway and the Los Angeles Angels' Brad Ausmus were fired. The Chicago Cubs and Joe Maddon jointly said he would to leave.
