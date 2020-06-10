WDN briefs

BOXING
Tyson, Joshua agree to fight
LONDON — An all-British world heavyweight title showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in 2021 is a step closer.
Fury said Wednesday that an agreement has been reached with Joshua’s camp on a two-fight deal between the current holders of the heavyweight belts.
“The biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed,” Fury said in a video message posted on Twitter. “Two-fight deal.”
Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, earlier Wednesday told British broadcaster Sky Sports that the camps had agreed to two fights.
“We’re in a good place,” Hearn said. “It’s fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights.”
Specific dates and venues have not been finalized and contracts have not been signed, but Hearn said the sides have agreed on the financial terms.
“The first fight could happen next summer,” Hearn said, although he acknowledged that “there is still a lot to overcome.”
First, Fury plans to fight Deontay Wilder for a third time. Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, told The Associated Press on Monday that Fury “owes” Wilder a third fight after claiming the WBC belt off the American with a seventh-round stoppage in February.
On Wednesday, Fury described a third Wilder fight as a “hurdle.”
“I’ve just got to smash Deontay Wilder’s face right in, in the next fight, and then we go into the Joshua fight next year,” Fury said.
Arum, the CEO of Top Rank, said they’re shooting for November or December. Only then would Fury turn his attention to Joshua, who is the WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, Arum said.
Fury also has a mandatory title defense against Dillian Whyte. Joshua is also set to fight this year, against mandatory IBF challenger Kubrat Pulev.
Hearn said Joshua-Fury would be “the biggest fight ever in British boxing.”
“It doesn’t get bigger, and there will never be a bigger fight in our generation,” Hearn said.
Both camps will be keen to hold the fights in packed venues, which is not possible today because of coronavirus restrictions. The Fury-Wilder rematch drew a sellout crowd in Las Vegas that set a record of more than $17 million for the live gate, which is separate from pay-per-view.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
USC welcomes back Reggie Bush
Southern California is welcoming back Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush to the school he helped win two national titles, ending a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation.
The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003-05 since NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010. Bush and USC were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.
“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!” Bush said in a statement released Wednesday by USC.
USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush that all restrictions had been officially removed and he could now “be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alums.”
Bush was a key part of teams that won national championships in 2003 and ‘04 and had a 34-game winning streak during his USC career. He won the 2005 Heisman, but the award was later vacated because of the NCAA sanctions and he voluntarily returned the statue to the Heisman Trophy Trust before the organization had a chance to strip him of it. He is the only Heisman winner to not be recognized by the Heisman Trust.
The NCAA sanctions also led to USC being stripped of its 2004 BCS title, though The Associated Press still recognizes the Trojans as national champions for that season.
Bush remains one of the most popular players in USC history. No Trojans player has worn Bush’s No. 5 since he left.
He was drafted second overall by the New Orleans Saints in 2006 and was well into his NFL career when the NCAA finally concluded a five-year investigation of USC football.
The NCAA determined Bush received gifts and cash from a marketing agent who had hoped to represent him when he became a pro.
The sanctions against USC were some of the harshest the NCAA has handed down in the last 20 years. The Trojans were banned from the postseason for two years and stripped of a total of 30 football scholarships over three seasons.
Initially, Bush was banned permanently from associating with USC, but a tweak made in 2017 by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to its procedures reduced all previous lifetime disassociation penalties to 10 years.
SOCCER
Bundesliga relaxes mask guidelines
FRANKFURT, Germany — Coaches and substitutes won’t have to wear face masks on the touchline for much longer in German soccer, after one of the most striking measures against the coronavirus was relaxed.
The German federation and men’s league said Wednesday that people in a team’s technical zone won’t have to wear masks during the game, as long as they stay 1.5 meters (5 feet) away from each other. There was no mention of relaxing rules on masks at other times, such as during arrival at the stadium.
Players on the field have never had to wear masks, and there were already relaxed rules for each team’s head coach to be able to give instructions. More journalists will also be allowed at games.
The rule changes only take effect from Friday, so Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt’s players and staff still wore masks on the sidelines of Wednesday’s cup semifinal.
The federation and league said in a joint statement that the changes had the approval of the German labor ministry and that restricting the spread of the coronavirus remained their “highest priority.”
The German Bundesliga was the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume without fans amid the pandemic. It started play on May 16 and teams have since played five out of nine scheduled rounds of games.
