HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Briles wins in return to sideline
BONHAM, Texas (AP) — Art Briles won his debut as head coach at Mount Vernon High School on Friday night, his first game on American soil since the two-time Big 12 champion coach was fired more than three years ago by Baylor in the wake of a sprawling sexual assault scandal.
Mount Vernon, a Class 3A school about 100 miles east of Dallas, won its opener 44-16 at Bonham, another 3A playoff team last season. The Tigers play on the road again next week before their home opener Sept. 13.
It was the 63-year-old Briles’ first high school game since leaving Stephenville after the 1999 season, when the Yellow Jackets won their fourth Class 4A state title in less than a decade. He had coached 21 prep seasons until then before becoming an assistant coach at Texas Tech, then later head coach at Houston and Baylor.
After getting off the bus before the game in Bonham, Briles said there were “a lot of deep emotions” running through him.
Briles was coaching a semipro team in Italy when he was hired by Mount Vernon with a two-year contract in May.
NBA
Rockets, Eric Gordon agree on extension
SHANGHAI (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Houston Rockets and veteran guard Eric Gordon have agreed on a contract extension that could keep him with the team for another five seasons in all.
Gordon and the Rockets agreed on a three-year extension, which begins with the 2020-21 season, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has publicly announced the agreement. There is an option for a fourth year to be added, which could push the total value of the new deal to just under $76 million.
The Houston Chronicle first reported the agreement and ESPN first reported certain terms including how the final year is not yet guaranteed unless Gordon is selected as an All-Star or the Rockets win a championship. Gordon will make $14 million this season and then average about $18 million in salary over the following three years.
Gordon has been remarkably consistent in his three seasons with the Rockets, averaging 16.8 points and shooting 36 percent from 3-point range in that span — and posting basically identical numbers from one year to the next.
His deal getting done means the Rockets have their backcourt — James Harden, newly acquired Russell Westbrook and Gordon — under contract through at least 2021-22 and likely for another year if Harden and Westbrook exercise their $47 million options for the 2022-23 season.
Gordon is entering his 12th NBA season and was the league’s sixth man of the year for 2016-17. He started much of the last two seasons.
TENNIS
Medvedev encourages US Open fans to boo, and they respond
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev extended his arms toward the crowd, then motioned for the fans to keep raining down the boos.
In New York, they don’t wait to be asked.
The crowd had been letting him have it since early in his third-round matchup with Feliciano Lopez on Friday night, and the fans who were still there after Medvedev completed the last match of the day at the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (1), 4-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory let loose with whatever voices they still had.
In a post-match interview that seemed better suited for WrestleMania than the U.S. Open, Medvedev told fans that he’d won because of their energy.
“I want all of you to know when you sleep tonight, I won because of you,” Medvedev said.
As the jeers grew louder — and one fan was seen extending his middle finger — the No. 5 seed added: “The more you do this, the more I will win for you guys.”
Medvedev was more contrite later in a brief interview with reporters, adding that he had spoken to Lopez and said his opponent understood.
The trouble started in the first set, when a frustrated Medvedev snatched the towel from a ballperson and was given a code violation by umpire Damien Dumusois. Medvedev then threw his racket in the direction of Dumusois, barked something at him and later flashed his middle finger next to his forehead as he walked past the umpire’s chair.
“I was in the heat of the moment. Started losing the momentum, so I mean, was tough,” Medvedev said. “Was tough and I don’t really remember. I mean, I paid for it the whole match after, because as you saw it wasn’t easy. So I’m just happy to win.”
NFL
Assault charge dismissed against former Super Bowl MVP
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge against former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been dropped.
A judge in Washington state on Friday dismissed the fourth-degree assault charge involving Rypien’s wife, KREM-TV reported .
A report by Spokane Officer Todd Brownlee said Rypien acknowledged hitting her on June 30.
The former Washington Redskins quarterback told police that she covered his eyes as he drove and she got the wind knocked out of her after he pushed her hands away.
Police found her in the grass clutching her stomach and struggling to breathe.
