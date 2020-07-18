WDN briefs

The Blue Jays were informed via a phone call. The team’s alternate site for home games is its training facility in Dunedin, Florida, which is among the states that are virus hotspots. Players have said they preferred to play in Toronto, and the team said it is in the process of finalizing a home location for the season.

NBA

League to shorten exhibition games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.

The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is for several reasons — among them, not wanting to overly tax players’ bodies after they went more than four months without games, and because some teams do not have their full rosters at Walt Disney World yet because of coronavirus and other issues.

Exhibitions start with a four-game slate Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans call for all 33 exhibitions to be televised by some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV or NBA League Pass.