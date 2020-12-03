WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Six Winhawks earn All-District
A total of six Winona Senior High football players earned All-District Big South East honors.
Seniors Trent Langowski and Jack Thompson were joined by sophomores Bryan Cassellius and Wesley Wollan on the All-District Big South East team while Mason Langowski and Drew Meyer were named to the Honorable Mention team.
The Winhawks went 2-4 this season.
MLB
Twins re-sign Rogers to 1-year deal
The Twins and Taylor Rogers didn’t quite get a contract done by Wednesday night’s non-tender deadline, but eventually the lefthanded closer agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal.
The news comes the morning after the team parted ways with Eddie Rosario and Matt Wisler by non-tendering them contracts. Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey didn’t close the door on re-signing those two as free agents.
Rogers turns 30 on Dec. 17 and will be eligible for free agency in 2023. In five seasons with the Twins, he is 15-14 with a 3.12 ERA over 279 games and 274 innings. In 2019, Rogers had 30 saves with 90 strikeouts in 69 innings, but his 2020 numbers weren’t as strong. His ERA ballooned to a career-high 4.05 and his WHIP was an inflated 1.500; eventually, he shared closing duties with Sergio Romo.
In a rarity, the Twins reached one-year deals with all the players who were tendered, meaning no arbitration battles. All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios got $6.1 million, center fielder Byron Buxton got $5.125 million, reliever Tyler Duffey got $2.2 million, catcher Mitch Garver got $1.875 million and lefty Caleb Thielbar got $650,000.
The team has 35 players on its 40-man roster.
Brewers trade Knebel: The Milwaukee Brewers traded reliever Corey Knebel to the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday for a player to be named or cash.
The Brewers also announced they did not offer 2021 contracts to left-hander Alex Claudio, outfielder Ben Gamel and utilityman Jace Peterson. The team reached one-year deals with shortstop Orlando Arcia ($2 million), first baseman Daniel Vogelbach ($1.4 million) and catchers Omar Narváez ($2.5 million) and Manny Piña ($1.65 million).
In another move, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press the Brewers agreed to terms on a major league contract with catcher Luke Maile. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal had not been announced.
Milwaukee faced a Wednesday night deadline on whether to tender Knebel a contract for next year. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said the deal with the Dodgers was completed before that deadline.
The 29-year-old Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
No fans at Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. — No spectators will be allowed at the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal on Jan. 1 because of COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the state, county and city of Pasadena.
The Tournament of Roses said Thursday that it requested special permission to allow for a limited number of spectators or a select number of guests of players and coaches at the 90,888-seat stadium but was denied.
Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect this week and runs through mid-December. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county’s lead during the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are disappointed that the Rose Bowl Game will not be played in front of spectators, we are pleased that we are still able to hold the game this year, continuing the 100-year plus tradition of The Granddaddy of Them All,” said David Eads, executive director and CEO of the Tournament of Roses. “We continue to work closely with health department officials and the Rose Bowl Stadium to provide the safest possible environment for our game participants.”
The Rose Bowl is hosting one of the playoff semifinals; the other is at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The CFP selection committee will set the pairings for the semifinals on Dec. 20. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
The Fiesta Bowl also announced Thursday that no fans would be allowed at the Jan. 2 game in Glendale, Arizona, though the immediate families of players will be able to attend.
NBA
Davis, Lakers agree to extension
Anthony Davis is finalizing a five-year contract worth up to $190 million to return to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, confirmed the terms of Davis’ pending free agent deal to The Associated Press on Thursday. The Lakers didn’t comment.
One day after LeBron James agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers through 2022-23, Davis committed to the Lakers through the 2024-25 season. Davis’ deal includes an early termination clause prior to the fifth year, but the lengthy contract is still a clear declaration that the 27-year-old Davis sees his long-term future with the 17-time NBA champions.
James and Davis won an NBA championship in the first season of their partnership, and they’re returning this month with new contracts and a solid chance to repeat.
