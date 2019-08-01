NFL
Sharper loses bid to appeal plea
NEW ORLEANS — Disgraced NFL star and former Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings safety Darren Sharper’s attempt to get out of a 2016 plea deal and 18-year prison sentence in a sexual assault case has been rejected by a federal judge.
Attorneys for Sharper argued in a motion filed last year that he was not adequately advised by his previous lawyers on the consequences of his 2016 guilty plea, which arose from allegations that Sharper drugged and sexually assaulted as many as 16 women in four states.
U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo denied the motion in an order signed Wednesday. Milazzo noted in accompanying reasons, signed July 9 and made public Wednesday, that the former New Orleans Saints player had twice said in open court that he understood the terms of his plea agreement.
Sharper retired from the league in 2011. He was working as an NFL network analyst when women in several cities began telling police they had blacked out while drinking with him and woke up groggy to discover they had been sexually assaulted.
After he was arrested and jailed in Los Angeles in 2014, he initially fought charges. As allegations and criminal charges mounted, a “global” plea deal involving the federal court in New Orleans and state courts in Louisiana, Arizona, California and Nevada was announced. The deal was expected to result in Sharper spending about nine years in prison.
But Milazzo rejected the sentence as too light. She gave Sharper the option of withdrawing his plea. After he decided to maintain the plea, Milazzo sentenced him to 18 years and four months.
Ryan Kalil comes out of retirement: Five-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has surprisingly come out of retirement to join the New York Jets.
The 34-year-old Kalil and the Jets agreed to terms on a deal Thursday. He’ll need to pass a physical before signing his contract and making it official.
Kalil announced at the end of last season that he was retiring from playing football after 12 NFL seasons — all with the Carolina Panthers.
MLB
Batters on pace to shatter record
NEW YORK — Major League batters are on pace to hit 600 more home runs than in any previous season, nearly 10% above the record set two years ago.
There were 1,057 home runs in July, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, breaking the previous July record of 961 in 2004.
A total of 4,478 home runs were hit in 1,621 games through Wednesday, an average of 2.76 per game. Batters are on pace to hit 6,712 home runs, well above the record 6,105 set in 2017 and up 20% from 5,585 last year.
Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich began Thursday leading the major leagues with 36 home runs, followed by the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout (35), and New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger with 34 each.
A year after strikeouts surpassed hits for the first time, whiffs remain ahead: 28,422 to 28,088. Strikeouts project to 42,607, which would top last year’s 41,207 and set a record for the 12th straight season.
The major league batting average was .252 through June. That is up four percentage points from last year’s average, the lowest since 1972 — the year before the American League started using the designated hitter.
MLB issues suspensions for Reds/Pirates: Pittsburgh pitcher Keone Kela was suspended for 10 games, wild-swinging Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett for eight and Yasiel Puig for three after a furious brawl between the Pirates and Reds.
Major League Baseball issued eight suspensions Thursday, two days after the fight at Great American Ball Park.
Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.
Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games, starting Thursday night when Cincinnati visits Atlanta. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle was penalized two games, to begin Friday night when the Pirates play the New York Mets.
Puig was suspended for his aggressive actions on what turned out to be his last day with the Reds. The outfielder was later traded to Cleveland, which hosted Houston on Thursday night.
“Things happen in the moment. You need to defend your teammates,” Puig said. “Off the field, we’re all friends.”
Pirates infielder José Osuna was suspended five games while Pittsburgh pitcher Kyle Crick and Reds pitcher Jared Hughes each got three.
Bell and the Reds became enraged after Kela threw near Derek Dietrich’s head in the late innings. These NL Central rivals have a history of run-ins that included a fracas in April at PNC Park that began after Dietrich stood at the plate to admire a home run — the Pirates have thrown close to him since then.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Buhai takes lead at British Open
MILTON KEYNES, England — Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the first round of the Women’s British Open on Thursday.
Buhai finished just ahead of Japan’s Hinako Shibuno and American Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.
Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16. Her best previous British Open finish was a tie for 30th in 2017.
Playing on her home Marquess Course at Woburn Golf Club, Charley Hull delighted fans with a bogey-free 67. Hull, who suffered from food poisoning at last week’s Evian Championship, showed no lingering ill effects.
Joining Hull at 5 under were second-ranked Sung Hyun Park, Moriya Jutanugarn and Megan Khang.
U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee and Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 68 along with Ko. Defending champion Georgia Hall opened with a 69.
Lexi Thompson, whose wayward passport after the Evian Championship caused a delay for a van carrying golf bags for nearly 40 players to Woburn, opened with a 71.
