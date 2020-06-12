WDN briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
WSU announces revised fall schedules
Winona State has released revised competition schedules for the fall 2020 football, soccer, and volleyball seasons.
The schedule changes reflect the recent NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced earlier this spring which reduces the maximum number of contests and dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year in an effort to limit the financial impacts of COVID-19.The 2020 fall schedules will only feature matchups with Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference opponents. Football will play 10 games, soccer 14 and volleyball will compete in 20 matches. The Winona State football season will open on the road on Sept. 12 at MSU-Moorhead before hosting the University of Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 19. The soccer program will open 2020 at home on Sept. 18, hosting the University of Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State University on Sunday, Sept. 20.
The WSU volleyball team will also have a pair of home contests to start the 2020 campaign, hosting Northern State and MSU-Moorhead on Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, respectively.
Winona State men’s and women’s cross country and golf schedules are still in development and will be released later this summer. The NSIC are also working to revise and release 2020-21 winter and spring sport schedules later this month.
COLLEGE TENNIS
WSU’s Reilly steps down
Winona State women’s tennis coach, Heather Reilly, has announced she is retiring from coaching, with the intent to spend more time with a growing family and focus on her elementary teaching position at W-K elementary in Winona.
Coach Reilly had this to say in terms of her decision: “It’s difficult to come up with the right words to express how I feel about leaving my position as head coach of the women’s tennis team. While I am looking forward to putting more time and energy into my family, I will miss the opportunity to work side by side with my father (my assistant coach for all nine years), the rewarding experience of seeing student-athletes reach themselves beyond what they thought possible, and the outlet for my own competitive nature. Most of all, without a doubt, I will sincerely miss the relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to develop with the student-athletes on my team. To the student-athletes, thank you. Thank you for letting me challenge you. Thank you for your loyalty, effort, understanding, and patience. Thank you for trusting me.”
The spring of 2020 saw the Warrior season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but WSU won early and won often in their 2019-20 schedule. Winona State was 10-4 on the season and set to head into the heart of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate (NSIC) season as they wrapped up a spring break trip in Florida.
Whether coaching or competing, Heather Reilly stood out as one of the all-time best in Warrior tennis history. As a student-athlete, Reilly (then Heather Pierce), rewrote the record books for Winona State tennis. After moving to the coaching ranks prior to the 2011-12 season, Reilly took the Warrior program to new levels of success becoming the first head coach to reach the 100-win mark.
MLS
Minnesota United learns opponents
Minnesota United learned Thursday the three opponents they will face in the MLS is Back Tournament are Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City and Colorado Rapids.
The schedule and broadcast details for the Loons’ Group D, along with the rest of the tournament field, will be announced later.
The tournament’s top seeds were announced Wednesday, with the West’s being: Los Angeles FC, a 2019 semifinalist which set an MLS record for points in a season; Seattle Sounders, the MLS Cup champion last year; and Real Salt Lake, the next highest point total in the conference last season.
The Loons finished fourth in the Western Conference last season, one spot behind Real Salt Lake last season, with Colorado ninth and Kansas City in 11th.
United head coach Adrian Heath took issue with Orlando City being named a top seed of one of the Eastern Conference groups. Orlando finished 11th in the 12-team East last season, but was named a top seed as the “host” team of the tournament.
Heath, who the Lions fired as head coach in June 2016, said: “It’s a strange one. I’ve seen some of the seedings were done (Wednesday) morning, so let’s just will say one or two of them were a little bit surprising. I think that is the best way of describing the seeds.”
These group-stage games will count toward the regular-season standings; Minnesota was 2-0 in two road matches when the season was suspended days before their home opener at Allianz Field in mid-March.
The top two teams from each group will move to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-place finishers.
In the tournament, clubs can make up to five substitutions, up from the regular three. They can field a match-day roster of 23, an increase from the standard 18.
OUTDOORS
Live weigh-ins allowed at tournaments
Minnesota fishing tournament directors were notified this week that live weigh-ins are now allowed as long as the events are limited to 25 people and participants remain at least 6 feet apart.
Previous outdoor recreation guidelines set by the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Health prohibited live weigh-ins. The health precaution drew a large number of complaints, some cancellations and a few workarounds that violated the ban. The guidelines were loosened Wednesday as part of the latest COVID-19 executive order from Gov. Tim Walz.
Jonathan Hansen, DNR tournament policy director, said in his letter to organizers that tournaments still are encouraged this season to avoid weigh-ins by adopting a catch-measure-release format and to incorporate other “virtual’’ practices. Other COVID-19 requirements for tournaments remain in place.
