WDN briefs

WSU’s Reilly steps down

Coach Reilly had this to say in terms of her decision: “It’s difficult to come up with the right words to express how I feel about leaving my position as head coach of the women’s tennis team. While I am looking forward to putting more time and energy into my family, I will miss the opportunity to work side by side with my father (my assistant coach for all nine years), the rewarding experience of seeing student-athletes reach themselves beyond what they thought possible, and the outlet for my own competitive nature. Most of all, without a doubt, I will sincerely miss the relationships I’ve been fortunate enough to develop with the student-athletes on my team. To the student-athletes, thank you. Thank you for letting me challenge you. Thank you for your loyalty, effort, understanding, and patience. Thank you for trusting me.”