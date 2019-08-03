COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers QB out indefinitely
MINNEAPOLIS — Gophers sophomore quarterback Zack Annexstad injured his foot in practice Friday and will be out indefinitely, the team said Saturday.
The team announced the news ahead of a 3 p.m. open practice at TCF Bank Stadium.
“Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game, and we feel terrible for Zack,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said in a statement. “He worked extremely hard in the spring and summer to put himself in position to compete for the starting job, and I know he will recover from this setback to be even stronger. Zack is an elite teammate and person, and I look forward to him being an important part of the team as a leader while he is recovering.”
MLS
Loons seek splash signing of Uruguay youngster
ST. PAUL — Minnesota United is making a statement about what type of Major League Soccer club they aspire to be.
The Loons have interest in a young Designated Player who could be the club’s attacking midfielder of the future, a source told the Pioneer Press on Friday night.
The Loons have been targeting Thomas Chacon, an 18-year-old playmaker from Uruguay. He has played in his native country’s top division and for the multiple levels of its national team.
The source said it’s believed to be a long-term contract with a “large” transfer fee. It’s unclear how advanced Minnesota’s pursuit of Chacon was on Friday night, but the Loons have one week to complete a deal before the summer transfer window closes next Friday.
Chacon played Uruguay’s national team in the under-20 World Cup in Poland in May. He has made 22 appearances for the U20 team and 26 for the U17 side.
For Danubio FC in the capital of Montevideo, Chacon has scored two goals in 1,016 minutes across 13 games, according to soccerway.com. The 5-foot-4 player, with a favorited right foot, has been with Danubio since he was 16 and came up through its youth academy.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Shibuno leads at British Open
MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Hinako Shibuno’s dream debut continued Saturday as she fired a 5-under 67 to seize a two-shot lead going into the final round at the Women’s British Open.
The 20-year-old Shibuno, a rookie on the Japan LPGA Tour who is making her LPGA Tour and major championship debut, hit six birdies in the final nine holes of the third round for a 14-under 202.
Overnight leader Ashleigh Buhai (72) started with a three-shot lead at Woburn Golf Club and stretched it to five as Shibuno had bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9. But with Sung Hyun Park also closing in, Buhai stumbled with three bogeys in five holes. The 30-year-old South African, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, dropped to second at 12 under.
Second-ranked Park was a shot further back in third after a bogey-free 68.
Americans Morgan Pressel and Lizette Salas, and top-ranked Jin Young Ko, were tied for fourth on 10 under. Ko (68) is seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France.
Pressel birdied eight holes on her way to a 66, while Salas (70) had two bogeys in her opening nine.
Defending champion Georgia Hall was 10 shots back after a 74.
MLB
Phillies sue to block Phanatic from becoming free agent
NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have sued the New York company that created the Phanatic mascot to prevent the green furry fan favorite from becoming a free agent.
In a complaint filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the team alleged Harrison/Erickson threatened to terminate the Phillies’ rights to the Phanatic next year and “make the Phanatic a free agent” unless the team renegotiated its 1984 agreement to acquire the mascot’s rights.
The Phillies asked for declaratory judgments affirming their rights and sued H/E claiming unjust enrichment and breach of good faith.
A message left Saturday on the recorder that answered the company’s telephone was not immediately returned.
The team said it contracted with Harrison/Erickson in 1978 at the behest of then-Phillies executive vice president Bill Giles to develop the mascot for $3,900 plus expenses, which turned out to be about $2,000. The Phillies said they reached an agreement to cover promotional items, paid Harrison/Erickson more than $100,000 in royalties and were sued by the company in 1979.
As part of the settlement later that year, the Phillies said they made a $115,000 one-time payment and agreed to pay $5,000 annually, increasing by $1,000 per year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.