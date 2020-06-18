WDN briefs

MLB
Sano says he’s being blackmailed
Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sanó told a Dominican Republic newspaper he’s being blackmailed, having been accused of kidnapping and assault. The Twins said Thursday they’re aware of the report in El Nuevo Diario and still trying to gathering more information about the situation surrounding Sanó, who signed a three-year, $30 million contract in January and will move to first base if and when the 2020 season begins.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to have more as it becomes available,” Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said. El Nuevo Diario reported that Odalis Ramos, a lawyer, has accused Sanó and three of his friends of kidnapping, beating and threatening to hang his client, Raudy Omar Sanchez de la Cruz, during an incident last month in San Pedro de Macoris, the hometown of the 27-year-old Sanó.
Sanó denied the accusations to the newspaper. He said Sanchez de la Cruz was involved in a sexual assault of a young relative of Sanó’s. No charges have been filed in relation to any of the accusations.
The local prosecutor’s office has a hearing scheduled for June 25, El Nuevo Diario reported. Sanó told the newspaper that Ramos requested 10 million Dominican pesos, which is about $170,000 in American currency, to drop the accusations. Sanó said he would sue Ramos for 30 million pesos, or about $500,000.
Sanó bounced back from a rough 2018 season, hitting a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games last year. He also had a career-best .923 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2019, after a belated start due to a badly cut heel he suffered during a celebration of his team’s winter league championship in the Dominican Republic.
NFL
Chargers, Rams to be on “Hard Knocks”
LOS ANGELES — It will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises. With the Rams and Chargers both moving into SoFI Stadium in Inglewood this year, HBO and NFL Films announced Thursday that the show will include both teams as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere Aug. 11.
The two wouldn’t have been selected if they had not volunteered. Teams aren’t usually eligible if they have appeared on the show during the past 10 years (the Rams did “Hard Knocks” in 2016, their first year back in LA), or appeared in the playoffs the past two years (both were in the postseason in 2018), or have a first-year coach.
The Rams join the Cincinnati Bengals (2009, ‘13) and Dallas Cowboys (2002, ’07) as teams that have done “Hard Knocks” twice while the Chargers are making their first appearance. This will be the 15th season for the show, which started in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens. HBO and NFL Films also announced Thursday that they have agreed to renew the series through 2024.
The Chargers and Rams usually hold training camp only six miles apart from each other, but that will not be the case this season with the NFL mandating that teams have to hold camp at their own facilities. The Rams, who have held camp at UC Irvine the past four seasons, will be at their home base in Thousand Oaks, about 80 miles from the Chargers’ facility in Costa Mesa.
The Rams made the Super Bowl in 2018 but missed the postseason last year with a 9-7 record. The Chargers were 5-11 in 2019, which was a seven-win decline from two years ago. Rams coach Sean McVay and Chargers coach Anthony Lynn are both going into their fourth season leading their respective teams.
