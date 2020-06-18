WDN briefs

Sanó bounced back from a rough 2018 season, hitting a career-high 34 homers in just 105 games last year. He also had a career-best .923 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 2019, after a belated start due to a badly cut heel he suffered during a celebration of his team’s winter league championship in the Dominican Republic.

NFL

Chargers, Rams to be on “Hard Knocks”

LOS ANGELES — It will be lights, cameras, Los Angeles again for “Hard Knocks” but for the first time the show will feature two franchises. With the Rams and Chargers both moving into SoFI Stadium in Inglewood this year, HBO and NFL Films announced Thursday that the show will include both teams as they attempt to bounce back from disappointing seasons. The five-week series will premiere Aug. 11.

The two wouldn’t have been selected if they had not volunteered. Teams aren’t usually eligible if they have appeared on the show during the past 10 years (the Rams did “Hard Knocks” in 2016, their first year back in LA), or appeared in the playoffs the past two years (both were in the postseason in 2018), or have a first-year coach.