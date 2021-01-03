WDN briefs

NFL
Eagles to move on from Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts last month, still plans to ask for a trade in the offseason because his relationship with head coach Doug Pederson is fractured beyond repair, according to league sources.
The Eagles are aware of this potential development, but a team source told ESPN that the organization’s asking price for Wentz will be significant for the quarterback it selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.
Multiple teams are expected to have interest in trading for Wentz, including the Indianapolis Colts, whose coach, Frank Reich, was Wentz’s offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.
Hurts made his fourth consecutive start in Philadelphia’s regular-season finale against the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, while Wentz was a healthy scratch.
Pederson said earlier in the week that he has a “ton of confidence” in Wentz and wants to “fix” the issues that led to a decline in the former Pro Bowler’s performance this season.
Pederson is expected to return as the Eagles’ coach, but he has a Tuesday meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie to discuss the team’s losing season, potential coaching staff changes and the quarterback solution as Wentz seeks an exit.
If it is determined that the relationship between Wentz and Pederson is indeed beyond repair, the plan will have to account for some salary-cap maneuvers. Wentz and his representatives are willing to work with general manager Howie Roseman to facilitate a move out of Philadelphia, league sources told ESPN.
If the Eagles move on from Wentz, they must make that decision by the second day of the 2021 league year — sometime in mid-March — because on the third day of the league year, his $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed and his 2021 roster bonus of $10 million is paid out.
NBA
Part of Clippers staff in quarantine
Seven members of the LA Clippers support staff — including one who tested positive for COVID-19 — are in quarantine away from the team, sources told ESPN.
The quarantined group, which traveled via vans from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles over the weekend, includes no players, coaches or team management, sources said.
The Clippers traveled to Phoenix to play the Suns on Sunday night.
Contact tracing of the positive test led back to a New Year’s Eve staff gathering with food and drinks in a presidential suite of a Salt Lake City team hotel that included intermittent mask wearing, sources said.
This episode becomes one more cautionary tale in a league fighting to play a 72-game regular-season schedule and playoffs amid the coronavirus pandemic while limiting outbreaks within teams.
The Clippers lost 106-100 to the Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City before departing for Phoenix for Sunday’s game.
The NBA recently encouraged teams to monitor and mete out punishment to staff and players in violation of protocols, according to a memo obtained by ESPN.
The league told teams that they must follow normal disciplinary processes in handing out punishments, including “determining the facts, providing the person alleged to have violated the protocols with an opportunity to be heard, and using principles of fairness, proportionality and progressivity in determining discipline.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas QB Ehlinger declares for draft
Texas senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger is bypassing his extra year of eligibility to enter the 2021 NFL draft, he announced Sunday.
Ehlinger, who was a four-year starter for the Longhorns, made the announcement with a video on Twitter.
He leaves ranked second in school history to Colt McCoy in career completions, passing yards, total offense, passing touchdowns and touchdowns responsible for.
Before Texas’ win over Colorado in the Valero Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger had said he was undecided on whether to return for a fifth season or enter the NFL draft. That was before the school’s decision to fire Tom Herman, which they did on Saturday. Texas hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian as Herman’s replacement. Sarkisian said on Saturday that he hoped to speak with Ehlinger in case the quarterback was open to returning in 2021.
“He’s somebody that I’d be remiss not to try to keep around,” Sarkisian said. “So definitely, there’s a phone call coming. But, you know, we’ll see.”
Ehlinger had the option to return in 2021 under a blanket waiver that the NCAA provided to all players, which allows them to compete this season without it counting against their eligibility because of circumstances stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
Ehlinger, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, is ranked No. 10 among quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft class, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. Ehlinger missed the second half of the Alamo Bowl win with what Herman called a shoulder sprain.
NHL
Canucks get OK to play in Canada
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks received provincial approval Sunday to play in British Columbia this season.
British Columbia Premier John Horgan announced decision on Twitter, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL’s return-to-play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely.
British Columbia is the second province to officially approve NHL games, following Alberta.
Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces.
The NHL season is set to resume Jan. 13, with the seven Canadian team playing in one division so they don’t have to cross into the United States for games.