WDN briefs

NFL
Thielen commits more money for COVID-19 relief efforts
The Thielen Foundation has committed an additional $75,000 to Minnesota COVID-19 relief efforts and announced plans to help raise more money through an April 9 radiothon in conjunction with KFAN and iHeart Radio-Minneapolis.
The charitable organization started by Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will donate $75,000 to Salvation Army North, M Health Fairview and MN Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus. Last month, the foundation gave $25,000 to Second Harvest Heartland to help feed students in need.
“Our first concern went to all the students who are on free or reduced lunch programs, and we wanted to make sure they would have enough food to eat,” Thielen said in a statement released by his foundation.
On April 9, KFAN programming will feature Thielen on-air from his home from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Call-ins by other local athletes, coaches and team executives (from his home) will be featured while donations will be accepted at www.thielenfoundation.org/COVID.
All donations accepted will be divided between the four charities mentioned above.
“This community continues to amaze us with the support we give one another,” Thielen said. “Throughout this radiothon, our hope is that we can make a greater impact together during this difficult time and also provide some entertainment relief throughout the day. We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever.”
Patriots loan plane to fly in masks: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the coronavirus pandemic.
He called on the New England Patriots.
The team’s private plane was on schedule to return to Boston from China on Thursday evening carrying more than one million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the virus..
Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers but had no way of getting them to the U.S. He reached out to Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, who loaned the Boeing 767 painted in the team’s colors and logo that is usually used to carry the team to and from NFL games.
Baker confirmed the joint venture in a news conference Thursday.
“The Krafts were terrific,” the Republican governor said. “They were a phone call away and immediately went to work on the logistics associated with this and did not stop until they could make it happen. This was a total team effort on every level.”
Kraft Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer Jim Nolan said in an interview on Patriots.com radio that the Chinese government didn’t officially sign off on the trip until March 27. Nolan said the hurdles included legal logistics that were only cleared thanks to cooperation involving multiple state, U.S. and international entities.
Chinese technology company Tencent was a huge help in the process, Nolan said. It agreed to gather the masks, got them through the inspection process, stayed with them to ensure their security and eventually their movement on to the Patriots’ plane.
“This isn’t in their wheelhouse, but they thought it was the right thing to do,” Nolan said.
There was little margin for error once the airplane arrived in China, which granted the Patriots three hours to fill the plane with the masks. They were on the ground for 2 hours, 57 minutes according to flight tracker data Nolan monitored.
Tencent looked after approximately 1.7 million masks. The Patriots’ plane took on 1.2 million, Nolan said. They are working with Tencent to bring additional equipment back from China via a cargo plane
The masks will be going into Massachusetts’ stockpile for distribution to medical personnel.
Nolan said 300,000 of the masks will also be going to New York to help medical personnel there. Baker said Rhode Island will also receive some of the masks.
MLB
Sox broadcaster Farmer dies at 70
CHICAGO — Ed Farmer, an All-Star reliever who spent nearly three decades as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox, has died. He was 70.
The White Sox said he died Wednesday night in Los Angeles following complications from an illness.
A native of Evergreen Park, Illinois, and a graduate of St. Rita High on Chicago’s South Side, Farmer was 30-43 with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves while pitching for eight teams over 11 seasons. He was an All-Star for the White Sox in 1980, when he saved 30 games — then a club record.
Farmer joined Chicago’s radio booth on a part-time basis in 1991 and became a full-time analyst in 1992 alongside play-by-play announcer John Rooney. He assumed play-by-play duties in 2006 and completed his 29th season in 2019. Farmer called perfect games by Mark Buehrle against Tampa Bay in 2009 and Phillip Humber at Seattle in 2012 as well as Hall of Famer Jim Thome’s 500th homer.
RUGBY
Rugby in crisis mode
USA Rugby has filed for bankruptcy. The Australians are facing a black hole of more than $70 million. English rugby leaders have drawn up worst-case scenarios of an even bigger financial hit.
The coronavirus pandemic has left rugby on its knees over the last two weeks, with the prospect of more pain to come because of the uncertainty over whether leagues, lucrative tours and international competitions can resume or go ahead.
The chief executive of England’s Rugby Football Union, the world’s richest union, said on Thursday there has been an “unprecedented amount of dialogue” between the sport’s leading countries during the outbreak that has shut down rugby.
“The relationship between the north and the south has probably never been better,” Bill Sweeney said.
Sweeney acknowledged that Australia might be in the weakest position of all the major unions.
After returning a net loss of more than $5.4 million for last year, the Australian Rugby Union could take a hit of more than 10 times that figure this year if Super Rugby does not start up again and there are no domestic test matches for the Wallabies, according to CEO Raelene Castle.
The ARU doesn’t even have a TV deal at present after refusing to take up an offer with Foxtel, its existing broadcaster. Foxtel had been bidding for rights with Optus, but negotiations have now been suspended.
“It’s in no one’s interest,” Sweeney said, “for Australia to get into even more serious difficulties.”
Sweeney suggested USA Rugby’s decision this week to file for bankruptcy was no surprise because the body was “struggling somewhat before the crisis,” through sponsorship pullback and losses from sevens competitions and test matches in the country in 2018.
World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, is in conversations with the Americans to see how they can sustain the game in what it sees as a key future market.
Sweeney last week said the RFU was bracing for lost revenue of up to 50 million pounds ($62 million) over the next 18 months.
There will be a further blow to global revenues in July if test matches set to be hosted by New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Japan are called off because of the pandemic.
A decision is set to be taken on those tours by the northern hemisphere sides at the end of April, but there is little optimism around given most countries are under lockdown, and could be for months.
More realistic, at least among northern hemisphere countries, is ensuring the new season scheduled to start in September can proceed as planned.
Wales and Scotland have already voided their domestic campaigns, as has England below the top-tier Premiership.
“There is a final phase in our reaction to this crisis and it’s a reboot phase,” Sweeney said, “how we resurrect ourselves from this and emerge stronger.”
The French Rugby Federation, headed by president Bernard Laporte, has put together a support package of 35 million euros ($38 million) for 1,900 rugby clubs playing at all levels.
Laporte also said clubs will not be direct debited during the 2020-21 campaign to help them “breathe financially” and rebuild.
“These unprecedented measures are made possible by the very strong financial health of our federation,” Laporte said. “These measures will not weaken the federation.”
