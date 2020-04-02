WDN briefs

“The relationship between the north and the south has probably never been better,” Bill Sweeney said.

Sweeney acknowledged that Australia might be in the weakest position of all the major unions.

After returning a net loss of more than $5.4 million for last year, the Australian Rugby Union could take a hit of more than 10 times that figure this year if Super Rugby does not start up again and there are no domestic test matches for the Wallabies, according to CEO Raelene Castle.

The ARU doesn’t even have a TV deal at present after refusing to take up an offer with Foxtel, its existing broadcaster. Foxtel had been bidding for rights with Optus, but negotiations have now been suspended.

“It’s in no one’s interest,” Sweeney said, “for Australia to get into even more serious difficulties.”

Sweeney suggested USA Rugby’s decision this week to file for bankruptcy was no surprise because the body was “struggling somewhat before the crisis,” through sponsorship pullback and losses from sevens competitions and test matches in the country in 2018.

World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, is in conversations with the Americans to see how they can sustain the game in what it sees as a key future market.