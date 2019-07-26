NFL
Vikings work out CB Morris Claiborne
EAGAN, Minn. — As the Vikings continue to look at veteran options for their defensive backfield, they spent some time with a former first-round pick on Friday.
According to a league source, the team worked out former Cowboys first-round pick Morris Claiborne on Friday, The 29-year-old started 15 games each of the past two seasons for the Jets, picking off a career-high two passes and returning one for a touchdown last year.
Claiborne — the sixth overall pick in the 2012 draft — has been limited by injuries throughout his career, playing only 77 games through his seven seasons in the league. The 2017 and 2018 seasons marked the first time in his career that Claiborne played 15 games in back-to-back seasons, and if the Vikings are confident about his health, he might merit a look in training camp with Holton Hill suspended for the first eight games of the year and Mike Hughes still working his way back from what coach Mike Zimmer called a “multi-ligament injury” on Friday.
Rams’ McVay, Snead get extensions through 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions through 2023 with the Los Angeles Rams.
The defending NFC champions announced the deal Friday while veterans reported to training camp in Orange County.
The 33-year-old McVay has engineered a stunning turnaround of the Rams in his two seasons on the job. He took over a franchise with 13 consecutive non-winning seasons and immediately won two NFC West titles while going 24-8 in the regular season.
The Rams reached their first Super Bowl in 17 years last season.
Snead took over the Rams’ front office in 2012 in St. Louis. He built the foundation for McVay’s success by drafting the likes of Aaron Donald, Todd Gurley and Jared Goff.
MLB
When Twins’ Berrios gets a strikeout, children in Puerto Rico benefit
CHICAGO — Some notes from the south side of Chicago after the Twins’ 10-3 victory Thursday night over the White Sox:
Jose Berrios had his family in the stands on Thursday as he pitched seven strong innings and helped the Twins whip the White Sox 10-3.
““It’s a great opportunity. Every time I get the opportunity to do that, it feels great. Especially when you do well. I love when they come out and watch me pitch,” he said.
In seven innings, Berrios held the White Sox to three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk and $400 worth of strikeouts.
Yup, for every strikeout this season, Berrios is donating $50 to a hospital in Puerto Rico for children fighting cancer. So far, the All-Star righthander has 122 strikeouts on the season.
“I just play my game. It does give me some extra motivation,” he said. “Go out there, strike someone out and I’m able to support someone else.”
His outing also allowed the Twins bullpen to catch its breath after being battered for three days by the Yankees. Sean Poppen, who was called up on Thursday, pitched the final two innings, so everyone got a break on Thursday.
SWIMMING
Manuel wins second-straight world title
GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — Simone Manuel wasn’t swimming up to her standards, and she felt her relay anchor leg that resulted in a silver medal for the U.S. proved it.
Then she remembered it’s about bouncing back.
Manuel did just that in the 100 freestyle, winning her second straight title at the world championships on Friday.
Relegated to Lane 1 with the slowest qualifying time, the American led all the way and touched first in 52.04 seconds, beating Cate Campbell of Australia by 0.39 seconds.
“Not everybody has a perfect swim every time so I just needed to regroup and put on a good face,” the 22-year-old Texan said. “I’m a veteran on the team, so I have to be able to show a little bit of poise in these hard moments.”
Manuel was unable to hold off Campbell on the anchor leg of the 4x100 free relay earlier in the meet, with Australia claiming gold and the U.S. silver.
“I did take that relay really hard because I didn’t feel like I did as best as I possibly could,” Manuel said.
She made up for it in the 100 free.
Manuel was the only woman under 25 seconds on the opening lap. She knocked 1.27 seconds off her time from the morning semifinals that landed her in the far outside lane.
Manuel became the second woman to win multiple titles in the 100 free, joining Kornelia Ender of the former East Germany, who won in 1973 and ‘75.
