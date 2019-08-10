COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Gophers linemen turning heads
MINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers football team -- from a physical-size standpoint -- looks more impressive this preseason camp. That's the shared point of view from Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle and former tight end Brandon Lingen, who watched Friday's lighter practice at the Larson Football Performance Center.
There are many examples of new, or newer, Minnesota players who look bigger and stronger than their predecessors across at least the past five years:
Six-foot-2 and 205-pound Tyler Nubin has moved from cornerback to safety, as the coaching staff had planned for him this camp. Coaches are searching to find the best fit for the 2019 class' highest-rated recruit, who seems to have a wingspan wider than his height.
Six-foot-4 and 315-pound Micah Dew-Treadway will be counted on at nose tackle; 6-8 and 270-pound tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford looks like a matchup problem waiting to happen; and 6-6, 275-pound defensive end Esezi Otomewo has the attributes to build on a 14-tackle, one-sack freshman year.
Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said he has never had a bigger offensive line in his 27-year career.
That is headlined by 6-9, 400-pound right tackle Daniel Faalele as well as 6-5, 345-pound Curtis Dunlap and 6-6, 325-pound left guard Blaise Andries.
BATEMAN, GREEN ABSENT
Two key offensive players had excused absences from Friday's practice, head coach P.J. Fleck said.
Receiver Rashod Bateman had a death in the family and returned to his home in Georgia. Wildcat quarterback Seth Green attended at a family wedding.
"I've missed a lot of things in my life, and I don't want want our players to miss things," Fleck said.
RUGBY
Japan beats USA to win Pacific Nations Cup
SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Captain Michael Leitch scored two tries as Japan beat the United States 34-20 Saturday to claim the Pacific Nations Cup rugby title for the first time.
Winger Kenki Fukuoka also scored a try, had a hand in Leitch's second — one of the best scored in tests this year — and was unlucky not to score two more in an outstanding performance.
Japan ended the six-nation tournament unbeaten, sending a message to prospective opponents that they will be a danger as hosts of the rugby World Cup later this year.
"I think it all came down to preparation," Leitch said. "We've been together since February and all the hard work has paid off.
"I think we're on the right track (for the World Cup). It was good performance. Our discipline let us down at times but we're on the right track."
Japan made a blistering start, scoring two converted tries to lead 17-0 after only 12 minutes.
Leitch crossed from a lineout drive in the third minute and, after flyhalf Yu Tamura converted and added a penalty, Fukuoka scored a superb try.
SOCCER
Neymar will miss start of season
PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss the start of the French league season as Paris Saint-Germain confirmed Saturday that the Brazil star could leave the club this summer.
Neymar, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid, was not included in the PSG squad that will start the defense of its league title on Sunday against Nimes.
Neymar, who reported late to training from his summer holidays, has made clear in recent weeks that he wants to leave the club and has been involved in a tense relationship with sporting director Leonardo.
Known as a disciplinarian, Leonardo returned to PSG during this offseason. He told French media on Saturday that transfer talks on Neymar with unspecified clubs are "more advanced," although there is still no done deal.
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said at a news conference that Neymar was not fit to play because of a knock he received during training.
Neymar became the most expensive player in the world when he moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. But his two seasons with the French champions have been disappointing compared to the club's huge expectations.
Neymar, who signed a five-year deal with PSG, has missed large chunks of both seasons because of a right foot injury that ruled him out of big games. He has scored some 51 goals in his 58 matches with PSG but was unable to help the club in its quest to win the Champions League, the main reason behind his arrival in Paris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.