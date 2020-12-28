WDN briefs

“We won’t be the same team,” White said.

WFT cuts QB Haskins

Washington released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday, hours after coach Ron Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will start the regular-season finale with the NFC East at stake.

Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play at the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the past two games with a strained right calf. Haskins started those two games, both losses, is 1-5 this season and turned the ball over three times in a 20-13 defeat to Carolina on Sunday that saw him benched for Heinicke.

Rivera said he saw more out of Heinicke — who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2018 — after replacing Haskins in the fourth quarter of that game. Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble, while Heinicke led a touchdown drive late against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.

Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy last week after violating COVID-19 protocols for partying mask-less with several people after a loss to Seattle. It was his second protocol violation this season, and his performance against Carolina ended his time in Washington.