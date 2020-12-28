WDN briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Florida’s Johnson rejoins team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team and working as a coach in practice, coach Mike White said Monday.
Johnson was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.
White said “I have no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and added, “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it” because of privacy laws.
“Right now he’s really eager to help with scouting and coaching,” White said.
The Gators (3-1) postponed four games following Johnson’s collapse and took 15 days off. They returned to practice Sunday and will get back on the court Wednesday night at Vanderbilt, the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.
“Our guys are ready to move forward, not move on from Keyontae, but move forward with him,” White said.
Kentucky’s John Calipari is one of several coaches across college basketball who have said they would like to know if Johnson’s collapse was related to his positive COVID-19 test months earlier.
Johnson’s parents family have said they “are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others.”
Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
The SEC mandates protocols, including rigorous heart testing, before players can be cleared to return to play following positive COVID-19 tests.
Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out of a timeout on Dec. 12. He was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
ESPN declined to show video of the incident. Witnesses said Johnson was standing near midcourt and suddenly fell forward and landed on his face. White gave his players several chances to quit playing the game, but they insisted they wanted to play for their fallen teammate.
“I don’t even think I finished the game,” guard Noah Locke said. “Mentally, I wasn’t even there.”
Johnson spent two nights at Tallahassee Memorial before being transferred to Gainesville via helicopter with his mother by his side.
White said Johnson already has mentioned that he’s “ready to roll” and wants to practice, but doctors will decide when and if that happens this season. Until then, the Gators will be without the SEC’s preseason player of the year.
“We won’t be the same team,” White said.
NFL
WFT cuts QB Haskins
Washington released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday, hours after coach Ron Rivera said either Alex Smith or Taylor Heinicke will start the regular-season finale with the NFC East at stake.
Rivera is “optimistic” Smith will be ready to play at the Philadelphia Eagles after missing the past two games with a strained right calf. Haskins started those two games, both losses, is 1-5 this season and turned the ball over three times in a 20-13 defeat to Carolina on Sunday that saw him benched for Heinicke.
Rivera said he saw more out of Heinicke — who hadn’t played in the NFL since 2018 — after replacing Haskins in the fourth quarter of that game. Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble, while Heinicke led a touchdown drive late against the Panthers, who were playing safe with a big lead.
Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy last week after violating COVID-19 protocols for partying mask-less with several people after a loss to Seattle. It was his second protocol violation this season, and his performance against Carolina ended his time in Washington.
The team is 4-1 with Smith as the starter this season. Rivera said his offense is more successful with the 36-year-old under center because he manages the game better and doesn’t commit mistakes typical of younger players.
After blowing its first chance to win the division by losing to Carolina, Washington (6-9) just needs to beat the Eagles to get into the playoffs and host a wild-card round game. The game was moved to primetime Sunday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Stanford passes first test
NEW YORK — Stanford faced its first real test of the season and passed to remain the top team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll.
The Cardinal beat then-No. 10 UCLA 61-49 on Dec. 21, pulling away late in the only game between ranked opponents last week. Stanford again received 26 first-place votes Monday from a 30-member national media panel. Coach Tara VanDerveer’s team has another tough game ahead, visiting sixth-ranked Arizona on Friday.
While Stanford stayed on top, there was a little movement among the next few teams. Louisville remained No. 2 while North Carolina State moved up to third, edging UConn by a point in the poll. South Carolina stayed fifth.
The Huskies won their lone game last week, routing Villanova, but lost two points in the voting.
Arizona remained sixth, followed by Baylor, Oregon and Texas A&M. Arkansas switched places with UCLA to move into the top 10 for the first time since Jan. 20, 2003.