WDN Briefs

NFL
Vikings trade CB Hughes to Chiefs
The Vikings are reportedly trading cornerback Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs for a late-round pick swap, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The trade is pending a physical.
Hughes, the 2018 first-round pick, had all three of his Vikings seasons end on injured reserve, including the last two years due to a lingering neck injury suffered in the 2019 regular season finale. He re-aggravated the injury in September, returned for two games, but was then placed on season-ending IR.
The Vikings will reportedly get a 2022 sixth-round pick from Kansas City in exchange for Hughes and a 2022 seventh-round pick.
Hughes, 24, was an effective slot cornerback when healthy, deflecting a career-high nine passes while appearing in 14 games in 2019. But overall, he suited up for just 24 of 48 regular season games due to ACL and neck injuries.
The move comes after the Vikings declined Hughes’ fifth-year option on May 3, which was an expected move that made him a free agent after this season. General manager Rick Spielman restocked the secondary in free agency, signing veteran corners Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander.
GOLF
Mickelson to accept US Open exemption
Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open.
Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption even if the USGA offered him one.
He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego.
“Winning the U.S. Open has been a lifelong and elusive dream, and I’ve come close so many times,” Mickelson said. “You can’t win if you don’t play. I’m honored and appreciative of the USGA for the opportunity and look forward to playing in my hometown on a golf course I grew up on.”
No one has suffered more in the U.S. Open than Mickelson, who needs only that major to complete the career Grand Slam. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes, and two moments stand out.
In 2006 at Winged Foot, he took a one-shot lead to the final hole when he missed the fairway well to the left and then curiously tried to hit 3-iron around a tree blocking his path to the green. It hit the tree, his third shot plugged in a bunker and he failed to get up-and-down, making double bogey to finish one shot behind.
And then at Merion in 2013, he had the 54-hole lead for the first time and was still leading when he hit wedge over the par-3 13th green and made bogey on the easiest hole. He made another bogey with a wedge in his hand from 121 yards away on No. 15 and closed with a third bogey to finish two shots behind.
He also was runner-up at Pinehurst No. 2 in 1999 when Payne Stewart made a 15-foot par putt on the last hole, twice at Bethpage Black (2002 to Tiger Woods, 2009 to Lucas Glover) and Shinnecock Hills in 2004 to Retief Goosen when Mickelson made double bogey on the 17th hole.
He was prepared to go through qualifying again, and was adamant about it at Pebble Beach in February 2020 when he said, “I am either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption.”
He made it to Winged Foot for the U.S. Open last September when the USGA had to eliminate qualifying because of the pandemic and expanded the world ranking exemption from the top 60 to the top 70. Mickelson was No. 66 at the time.
OLYMPICS
Japan expands virus emergency
TOKYO — Japan on Friday further expanded a coronavirus state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga repeated his determination to hold the Olympics in just over two months.
Japan has been struggling to slow infections ahead of the games. The three additions are Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, where the Olympic marathon will be held, and Hiroshima and Okayama in western Japan.
Despite the worsening infections, Suga stressed his commitment to holding the games safely and securely while protecting Japanese by strictly controlling the movements of foreign participants, including possibly expelling journalists covering the event if they defy regulations.
“I understand there are various difficulties, but the priority is to stop the further spread of infections and protect the people’s lives and health,” Suga said.
The three additional areas will join Tokyo, Osaka and four other prefectures already under the emergency coronavirus restrictions through May 31, Suga announced at a government taskforce meeting Friday. Bars, karaoke parlors and most entertainment facilities are required to close. Business owners who comply will be compensated; those who don’t could face fines.