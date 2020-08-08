WDN briefs

MLB
Twins place Donaldson on IL
Josh Donaldson wrapped a strap around his waist and pulled large barbells in the Kauffman Stadium dirt several times before Friday’s game. He jumped up and down on one foot. He took a couple of quick three-step bursts forwards and back.
Then he conferred with two members of the Twins’ medical staff, and went back inside. And 10 minutes later came the verdict: Not yet.
Donaldson’s pregame test of his sore right calf convinced the Twins that their new third baseman needs more time, and they put him on the 10-day injured list to get it. The move is backdated to Tuesday, which means he will be eligible to play once the Twins return to Target Field next Friday.
Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza figure to get most of the playing time while Donaldson is out.
“He looks fine to the eye doing a lot of these things, but we are going to make sure this is not going to be a long term issue,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said of Donaldson, who missed parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons because of calf issues. Donaldson left the game against Cleveland on Aug. 31 because of tightness in his right calf, but the Twins did not immediately put him on the injured list in hopes he could recover quickly. But progress has been slow.
“Even if you’re close with a muscle injury and you’re able to do a lot, it doesn’t mean you’re 100 percent,” Baldelli said. “I want to make sure he’s 100 percent out there.”
MLS
Loons to resume regular season Aug. 21
Major League Soccer will resume its regular season with teams playing games in home markets, starting for Minnesota United with an Aug. 21 game at Allianz Field against Sporting Kansas City.
Games will be played without spectators in what the league called in a news release “the majority” of games. MLS and club leadership are working with local health authorities and government officials on a plan for limited capacity at certain games where allowed.
The league said games will feature comprehensive health and safety protocols, including regular testing of players, coaches and essential staff for COVID-19. Travel plans call for teams to take charter flights and arrive and depart on gameday for the majority of road games.
The MLS Is Back tournament, ending Tuesday in Orlando, has been played in a protective “bubble” where all teams were isolated at a Disney area resort.
Each team will play 18 more regular-season games, ending with “Decision Day” for season’s end on Nov. 8.
The first “Phase 1” of games was announced Saturday.
The playoffs will be expanded from 14 teams last season to 18 teams this season, beginning Nov. 20. All will be single-elimination games in a straight bracket format played in the home markets of higher-seeded teams.
The league championship final MLS Cup will be played Dec. 12.
The league will announce the rest of the regular-season schedule in early September after it continues to work with infectious disease experts, league and club medical personnel as well as government officials in all markets.
NBA
Simmons needs surgery
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — All-Star Ben Simmons will have surgery on his left knee, a big blow for the Philadelphia 76ers and their hopes of making a deep run in this season’s playoffs.
The 76ers announced Saturday that Simmons will be leaving the NBA’s season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World. There was no immediate timeframe for his return, and it’s likely that no firm timetable on his recovery will be set until after the surgery.
Simmons left Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Wednesday midway through the third quarter because of injury, officially diagnosed as a subluxation of the left patella. A subluxation is a partial and temporary dislocation; the patella is the kneecap.
Tests performed since revealed a loose body inside the knee, which led to the decision for surgery.
Losing Simmons is the latest issue for a franchise that has endured many tough breaks in recent years on the injury front. The 76ers went 47-199 in coach Brett Brown’s first three seasons — the start of the infamous “Trust The Process” era — then improved to 28-54 in 2016-17 and have become one of the Eastern Conference’s top clubs in the three seasons since.
“I do genuinely believe that this can galvanize our group and bring us in sort of an inverted way together,” Brown said Friday, speaking of Simmons’ absence.
Simmons is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists and 7.8 rebounds this season, and his 35.4 minutes per game leads the 76ers. The 76ers have clinched a playoff spot and cannot fall lower than sixth in the Eastern Conference, no matter what happens in the remainder of the seeding games.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR docks Newman, Buescher
BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR has docked Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher 20 points each and confiscated their spoilers prior to Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR said the two violated a rule stating that except as specified, spoilers must be used exactly as supplied from the manufacturer. Each car is also being sent to the rear for the start of the race.
Other penalties include a loss of 20 owner points and a $25,000 fine.
Jimmie Johnson and Joey Gase are also starting at the back because of inspection failures.
Newman and Buescher are both without a victory this year, and both were outside the top 20 in points even before these penalties.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!