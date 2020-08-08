WDN briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MLB

Twins place Donaldson on IL

Josh Donaldson wrapped a strap around his waist and pulled large barbells in the Kauffman Stadium dirt several times before Friday’s game. He jumped up and down on one foot. He took a couple of quick three-step bursts forwards and back.

Then he conferred with two members of the Twins’ medical staff, and went back inside. And 10 minutes later came the verdict: Not yet.

Donaldson’s pregame test of his sore right calf convinced the Twins that their new third baseman needs more time, and they put him on the 10-day injured list to get it. The move is backdated to Tuesday, which means he will be eligible to play once the Twins return to Target Field next Friday.

Marwin Gonzalez and Ehire Adrianza figure to get most of the playing time while Donaldson is out.