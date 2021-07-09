WDN BRIEFS

Cavendish’s latest achievements are even more remarkable that they come after a long period of doubts. Just a few months ago, he was even contemplating retirement.

But Cavendish secured a new contract with his former Deceuninck Quick Step team for this year after returning from a bout of depression and several seasons of struggles on and off the bike. He was not expected to ride in the Tour and was a late call-up last month as a replacement for Bennett, the best sprinter of last year’s Tour.

Having survived the Alpine stages in terrible weather conditions, Cavendish will have two more opportunities in flat stages to beat Merckx’s record if he goes across the Pyrenees without trouble. And if he manages to reach the finish line in Paris on July 18, the best sprinter’s green jersey he currently dons will be another target. He has completed the Tour in half of his 12 entries.

Known as “The Manx Missile” as he comes from the Isle of Man, Cavendish jostled for position in the last two kilometers to stay on the wheel of lead-out man Michael Morkov. He looked trapped in traffic with 300 meters left but zigzagged to the front and comfortably won ahead of Morkov. Jasper Philipsen was third.