WDN briefs

NFL

Chiefs nix headdresses

MISSION, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who filed into Arrowhead Stadium Thursday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season weren't wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who were in the stands as the team became the first to take the field in front of a crowd — albeit a smaller than normal one — during the coronavirus pandemic. Enforcing the new restrictions also comes as the team tries to require masks, which has proven challenging at some public practices.

NFL teams with Native American mascots are facing increased scrutiny after the team in Washington chose to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public. The Chiefs also announced last month that the team was discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration amid complaints that it’s racist.

Students at nearby Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, are among those who demanded changes.

“Using this mascot and having this fan base of predominantly white people wearing face paint and headdresses and doing the tomahawk chop, and it energizes them and gives them this sense of power, and then thinking there is nothing wrong with doing that is just mind boggling to me," said William Wilkinson, Haskell's former University Student Government Association president.

