WDN briefs

NASCAR
Bubba Wallace to leave Richard Petty
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season.
NASCAR's only full-time Black driver informed RPM of his decision Thursday. He will finish the final nine races in Petty's famed No. 43.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace said in a social media post.
Wallace thanked RPM for giving him the opportunity to start his Cup Series career, saying “I've grown so much as a driver and a person since joining them.” He added that he hopes to “finish the 2020 season on a high note.”
RPM says it will announce a new driver “in the near future.”
Wallace is in his third season driving for Petty. He has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup standings.
Wallace has taken an active role in pushing for racial inclusion and equality, helping spur NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its races earlier this year. He parlayed that into several sponsorship deals that have been negotiated in a way that Wallace could take them with him if he left RPM.
NFL
Chiefs nix headdresses
MISSION, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs fans who filed into Arrowhead Stadium Thursday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season weren't wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The move by the reigning Super Bowl champions has pleased Native Americans as a good first step, but frustrated some of the 17,000 fans who were in the stands as the team became the first to take the field in front of a crowd — albeit a smaller than normal one — during the coronavirus pandemic. Enforcing the new restrictions also comes as the team tries to require masks, which has proven challenging at some public practices.
NFL teams with Native American mascots are facing increased scrutiny after the team in Washington chose to drop Redskins as its nickname after a long and often contentious dialogue with fans and the public. The Chiefs also announced last month that the team was discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration amid complaints that it’s racist.
Students at nearby Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas, are among those who demanded changes.
“Using this mascot and having this fan base of predominantly white people wearing face paint and headdresses and doing the tomahawk chop, and it energizes them and gives them this sense of power, and then thinking there is nothing wrong with doing that is just mind boggling to me," said William Wilkinson, Haskell's former University Student Government Association president.
