WSHS to induct four in Hall of Fame over Homecoming weekend
WINONA, Minn. — Mark your calendars for the Winona Senior High School Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony to be held on Saturday, Sept. 21.
The ceremony is just one part of the Hall of Fame weekend festivities, held in conjunction with the Homecoming celebration for Winona Area Public Schools.
The four inductees this year are: Bob Lieberman (1960), Jim Hauser (1957), Becky Burt (1996) and Kristin Crouse Skime (2000).
Lieberman was a football and basketball captain who later became a coach. Hauser was a three-time state champion swimmer. Burt was a state champion in the discus who later competed at the University of Kansas. And Crouse was an all-state gymnast who earned 15 letters in her high school career.
The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 in the Learning Commons at Winona Senior High School. A light lunch will be served at 1 p.m.
Many festivities will be held Friday, including the parade, starting at the high school parking lot at 5 p.m. Prior to the homecoming football game against Kasson-Mantorville at 7 p.m. Friday, Hall of Fame members will be escorted around the track, and the incoming class will be introduced at halftime of the game.
Buxton nearing rehab assignment
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton took a step forward Friday as he nears a rehab assignment that looks increasingly likely to start this weekend.
The Twins' center fielder did a full range of activities pregame on Friday, taking batting practice and going through a full workout. He suffered a shoulder subluxation earlier this month, crashing into the wall at Marlins Park as he was running down a ball that went for a triple in Miami.
"Buck's doing really well," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "He's pretty much able to take part in everything we would want him to do. He took part in everything, felt good, and I think we're getting to a point where he can go out sometime soon and play in some rehab games and see how he's feeling."
Eddie Rosario, who left Wednesday's game with right hamstring tightness, was out on the field taking BP pre-game and said he was feeling better. Though he was out of the lineup on Friday, Baldelli said Rosario would "potentially be available for some duty," on Friday if needed.
Rosario expressed hope that he would be back in the lineup over the weekend. "It's nothing serious," Rosario said. "Thank God."
Vikings reach injury settlement with McDermott
EAGAN, Minn. — An elbow injury played a role in the Vikings' decision earlier this month to release long snapper Kevin McDermott after four seasons.
McDermott's contract was terminated Aug. 11, making rookie Austin Cutting the team's long snapper. McDermott underwent surgery to repair his right elbow on Friday in New York. He snaps with his right arm.
A source said the Vikings have agreed to an injury settlement with McDermott. The team will pay him the remainder of his preseason salary and three weeks of his regular-season base salary ($150,000 of $850,000), plus for his surgery and rehabilitation.
McDermott played in Minnesota's preseason opener at New Orleans on Aug. 9, two days before his release. He is expected to be recovered enough to sign with another team around midseason.
McDermott noted Tuesday that he would have elbow surgery in a tweet in which he thanked the Vikings and wrote that they "have one of the best organizations" in the NFL.
"For the past four seasons, it was an honor to be a Minnesota Viking," McDermott wrote. "Until this stop on our NFL journey, no place welcomed my family and I like this community."
US basketball falls to Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The World Cup is a week away, and the United States is no lock for gold.
Australia delivered that message to the world on Saturday.
For the first time in nearly 13 years, a U.S. roster of NBA players played an international game — and lost. Patty Mills scored 30 points, and Australia rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun the Americans 98-94 and snap a 78-game U.S. winning streak that started with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships.
"They wanted it more than us tonight," U.S. guard Kemba Walker said. "Lesson learned for us."
It was the first loss for the U.S. in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 world championship semifinals against Greece. The Americans won the bronze there, then were unbeaten through the cycles for the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.
Add all that up, along with wins over Spain and Australia with this team, and it was a 78-game winning streak for the U.S. — the longest in program history.
And it's now over.
"It was awesome," Mills said.
Australia had never beaten the Americans, and the U.S. national team had been 30-0 all-time in Australia.
