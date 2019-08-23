NFL
Vikings announce three high school games for TCO Performance Center
EAGAN, Minn. — Farmington and Eagan clashed in the first high school game at the Vikings’ TCO Performance Center in 2018.
The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday three regular-season high school football games during the upcoming season that will be played at the TCO Performance Center Stadium as part of their Vikings Prep Spotlight.
Eden Prairie will host Shakopee on Sept. 20, Apple Valley will host Chaska on Sept. 27 and Mankato West will host Rochester Mayo on Sept. 28. The first two games have 7 p.m. start times while the Sept. 28 game will begin at 6 p.m.
This is the second season that high school games have been held at the TCO Stadium. Last year, Farmington beat Eagan 41-28 and Lakeville North crushed Prior Lake 38-3 in two regular-season games played at the Vikings’ training complex. In addition, three post-season games were held there.
Tickets for the games will be sold at the participating schools, with walk-up tickets available before the game. Parking is free onsite.
NBA
At the fair, Wolves boss addresses Wiggins’ play
ST. PAUL — Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas hasn’t shied away from questions regarding Andrew Wiggins’ inconsistent play. And as he made the media rounds at his first Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, almost every outlet Rosas stopped by asked him how he planned to unlock the potential Wiggins has, potential he doesn’t show on a nightly basis.
“Andrew in particular with his talent and physical abilities, the potential he’s shows, we’ve got to get that on a more consistent basis,” Rosas said at the Star Tribune stage. “He’s focused on it as well. In order for us to have the success we want to have, he’s got to be a main contributor. He understands that, we understand that.”
To Rosas, some factors that contribute to this inconsistency has been out of Wiggins’ control, like the number of coaches he has had during his young career. Rosas is hopeful having Ryan Saunders as his head coach, along with the changes the Wolves are making in terms of player development, will remove that uncertainty from the equation.
“To be fair to him, he needs some continuity in terms of coaching, philosophy, strategy and style of play,” Rosas said. “We think he’s going to be one of the better beneficiaries of this style of play. His physical tools, talent and skill. We do feel there’s a lot of upside for him. He’s worked very hard this summer. He’s been committed to everything that we’ve done.”
Wiggins and the rest of the Wolves open camp on October 1.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers men’s hoops face early December test
MINNEAPOLIS — More than half of the Gophers men’s basketball team has never played in the Big Ten, but those newcomers will face a tough early test in league play this season.
The Big Ten released its 2019-20 schedule Friday with the Gophers opening early conference games vs. Iowa on Dec. 9 and vs. Ohio State at Williams Arena on Dec. 15.
This is the third straight year the Big Ten has played games in early December, which hasn’t gone well for Richard Pitino’s team on the road. Minnesota is 0-3 away from the Barn and 3-0 at home in those games.
Pitino needs his seven newcomers to be ready for a challenging December this season.
The month starts with four consecutive games vs. major conference opponents. The Gophers play in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge hosting Clemson on Dec. 2. They travel a week later to begin Big Ten play at Iowa on Dec. 9. The U’s conference home opener vs. Ohio State on Dec. 15 is followed with a neutral site matchup vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa on Dec. 21.
That grueling stretch could end up being an early indicator of whether the Gophers are in contention to make the NCAA tournament for the second straight year. A top-40 recruiting class and transfers Marcus Carr, Payton Willis and Alihan Demir will try to help Pitino replace stars Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey.
Last season, the Gophers jumped to a 5-0 start, including victories vs. Utah, Texas A&M, Washington and Oklahoma State. That gave them confidence to bounce back from a humbling 20-point road loss at Ohio State to finish early Big Ten play last year by winning at home vs. Nebraska in December.
After nonconference play this year, the Gophers resume the Big Ten schedule January 2020 with four of their first seven games on the road, including Jan. 2 at Purdue, Jan. 9 at Michigan State and Jan. 23 at Ohio State.
From late January to mid-February, Pitino will need fans to pack the Barn for big home games vs. Michigan State on Jan. 25 and against rivals Wisconsin on Feb. 5 and Iowa on Feb. 16. The second of back-to-back home games will be vs. Indiana on Jan. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.