HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Ramblers defeat KoMets
The Cotter girls soccer team extended their win streak to 13 with a 1-0 victory over Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday.
Olivia Gardner scored in the 24th minute thanks to a nice feed from Mary Morgan for the Ramblers (13-0).
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer win: The St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura boys soccer team defeated Schaeffer Academy 1-0 on Friday.
Thomas Howard netted the game’s lone goal on an assist from Mitchell Apse. Caleb Bahr recorded eight saves for the clean sheet.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors handle Crookston
The Winona State volleyball team was firing on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in McCown Gymnasium as the Warriors capped a 2-0 homestand with a straight set victory (25-14, 25-12, 25-22) over the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Similar to Friday night’s home opener, the Warriors (10-2, 2-2 NSIC) got off to a fast start and never looked back against the Golden Eagles (2-10, 0-4 NSIC). WSU began the first set on a 6-1 run and never trailed the Golden Eagles for the entirety of the game. The Warriors went on to close the set with a 7-1 scoring run.
Winona State, who received votes in the latest polls, proceeded to use a 6-0 run to begin set two which eventually saw the lead swell to 12-1. Casey Volkmann started the game at the service line and recorded two of the Warriors’ five aces on the day. Megan Flom floored seven of her team-high 15 kills in set two.
Defensively, the home team tallied 21 digs defensively while holding UMC to a .000 attacking percentage in the second set.
Becca Pagel had a team-high 20 digs to crack WSU’s Top 15 list (1,140) and Volkmann recorded a career-best 18 digs.
Rizner tallied a career-best .588 attacking percentage with 11 kills. The sophomore middle also had one solo block at the net.
Bre Maloney set the offense with 24 assists in a match that also saw Hannah McCann (10) and Kami Knutsen (3) fill the setter position.
The Warriors hit the road next weekend to face a pair of nationally ranked opponents in No. 19 Sioux Falls and No. 9 Southwest Minnesota State on October 4-5.
MLB
Arraez injures leg in Twins win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Minnesota Twins lost third baseman Luis Arraez to an apparent right leg injury in the seventh inning of their 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Arraez collided with first baseman Willians Astudillo while he was chasing Hunter Dozier’s pop fly at the mound. Astudillo caught the ball and Arraez grabbed the back of his right leg as he tumbled to the ground.
Arraez, a rookie who is batting .334 in 92 games for the AL Central champions, had to be carted off the field.
Nelson Cruz hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth for Minnesota, which has won six in a row and eight of nine overall. Mitch Garver had two doubles and scored twice, and Astudillo had two hits and two RBIs.
Kansas City slugger Jorge Soler went deep twice to move into the AL lead with 47 homers. Soler snapped a tie with the Angels’ Mike Trout, who is out with an injury.
Whit Merrifield had three hits in Ned Yost’s penultimate game with Kansas City. The 65-year-old Yost is retiring after Sunday’s finale to his 10th season as Royals manager.
Soler connected in the first against Cody Stashak, sending a drive soaring over the wall in center. He added a two-run shot in the seventh against Tyler Duffey (5-1), tying it at 3.
Cruz then led off the eighth with a drive to left for his 41st homer on a 3-2 pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-5).
Sergio Romo worked the eighth for the Twins before Taylor Rogers got three outs for his 30th save.
Cruz has nine homers, 28 RBIs and a .371 average in 16 games against Kansas City this year.
The game ended with rain failing. The start time was moved up five hours because of thunderstorms in the forecast.
NFL
Ramsey rejoins Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has rejoined the Jacksonville Jaguars following the birth of his second child.
Ramsey, who has requested a trade two weeks ago, flew with the team to Denver on Saturday after returning from his hometown — Nashville, Tennessee.
Ramsey remains questionable to play against the Broncos (0-3) because of a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. Ramsey hasn’t missed a game or a start in four NFL seasons.
The Jaguars (1-2) expect Ramsey to test his back in pregame warmups before a decision is made about his availability against Denver.
If Ramsey doesn’t play, second-year pro Tre Herndon would replace him in the starting lineup.
NBA
Heat extend Spoelstra
MIAMI — Two-time championship coach Erik Spoelstra has agreed to a long-term contract extension with the Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN.
Spoelstra, who would have been entering the final season of his deal, quietly negotiated a new contract that allows him to continue as the league’s second-longest-tenured active coach with one team, trailing only San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich.
The extension will keep him under contract through the 2024-25 season, league sources said.
Spoelstra will be starting his 12th season as the franchise’s head coach when the Heat open training camp on Tuesday. Spoelstra has a .590 regular-season winning percentage and .602 in the playoffs, including four trips to the NBA Finals and two NBA titles (2012 and 2013).
