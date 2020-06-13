WDN briefs

Ferentz admits ‘blind spot’: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz admits he had a “blind spot” in not spotting problems that made black players feel mistreated or uncomfortable in his program, but he expects things to change moving forward.

Ferentz on Friday said Iowa’s program is on a better path following several emotion-charged team meetings, the formation of an advocacy group including 11 former Iowa players and more openness regarding communication within the program and player expression outside of it.

He announced no additional personnel changes a week after former players began speaking out about mistreatment black players faced in the program.

Strength coach Chris Doyle, who has served throughout Ferentz’s 21 years as coach, remains on paid administrative leave pending an external review. Athletic director Gary Barta is expected to provide an update of the review next week. Doyle, the focus of the former players’ criticism, is the nation’s highest-paid strength coach at $800,000 a year. He has denied any unethical behavior or bias on the basis of race.