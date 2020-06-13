WDN briefs

BASEBALL
St. Paul Saints to start July 3
ST. PAUL — The St. Paul Saints are coming back next month — just not in St. Paul.
The American Association unveiled its plan for its 2020 season Friday afternoon. It will begin on July 3 and have six teams playing in three different hub cities. The Saints will play their home games in Sioux Falls, S.D., sharing Sioux Falls Stadium with the Canaries until it is safe to allow fans into CHS Field.
“It’s exciting news, it’s great news. It’s not the ultimate good news, right?” Saints general manager and executive vice president Derek Sharrer said in an interview streamed on the team’s social media channels. “Our hope is to play baseball at CHS Field this summer. But the plan that’s been presented today gets us on that path, so we’re very excited about the opportunity to play baseball.”
The American Association’s season had been postponed indefinitely in response to the spread of COVID-19, but this plan will let teams play a 60-game schedule with fans in attendance. Unlike Major League Baseball, the American Association’s revenue stream is reliant on having fans in attendance, leading to the hub city scenario where fans will be allowed to attend games in Sioux Falls, Milwaukee and Fargo.
A shortened version of spring training will begin on June 25. The regular season is scheduled to last from July 3 to Sept. 10, and the top two teams will advance to the American Association finals, a five-game playoff series.
Since it’s not possible yet for fans to attend professional sporting events in Minnesota, the Saints agreed that they would play their home games in Sioux Falls until they can return home. Sharrer said in the interview that the team plans on bringing the Saints experience with them to South Dakota.
The Saints have created a readiness plan for CHS Field, and Scharrer said they will be ready to return to St. Paul to play games when they get the go-ahead from the state.
“Our goal has always been to work toward hosting fans safely and entertaining fans safely and the point at which we can do that in concert with the state of Minnesota’s guidelines, that’s when we move back,” Sharrer said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Colorado State player held at gunpoint
LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado State football player working for a roofing company in Loveland, Colorado was ordered to the ground and held at gunpoint on Thursday by a man who mistook the player and another employee as being members of the activist group known as Antifa.
According to a report from 9news.com, Scott Gudmundsen initially called police to report two men wearing face masks going door-to-door in his neighborhood. The 65-year-old told police he was going to confront the two men, and when police arrived they found him wearing fatigues and armed with two pistols, holding both men on the ground at gunpoint.
Gudmundsen was arrested and booked on felony charges of menacing and false imprisonment, according to Larimer County jail records.
Police did not identify either of the victims, who were surveying the area for roof damage after a recent hail storm. Both men were wearing blue polo shirts with their company’s name on them and white face masks, following protocol to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a letter addressed to the CSU community, which was obtained by ESPN, university president Joyce McConnell, athletic director Joe Parker and head football coach Steve Addazio addressed the situation. The school declined to identify the football player “out of an abundance of respect for the privacy and well-being of the student-athlete and their family.”
College football coaching job tiers: Which Power 5 teams are the best?
“Our student is a young man of color, while the perpetrator is white,” the letter read. “Regardless of what investigators learn or reasons the perpetrator gives, we know this: Our student got up Thursday morning, worked out with his team, then showered, dressed and went to work. Hours later, he was facing a stranger with a gun and hearing police sirens that had been inexplicably called on him. Given what we have seen happening in cities across this country, we know all too well that this encounter could have proceeded very differently.”
Ferentz admits ‘blind spot’: Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz admits he had a “blind spot” in not spotting problems that made black players feel mistreated or uncomfortable in his program, but he expects things to change moving forward.
Ferentz on Friday said Iowa’s program is on a better path following several emotion-charged team meetings, the formation of an advocacy group including 11 former Iowa players and more openness regarding communication within the program and player expression outside of it.
He announced no additional personnel changes a week after former players began speaking out about mistreatment black players faced in the program.
Strength coach Chris Doyle, who has served throughout Ferentz’s 21 years as coach, remains on paid administrative leave pending an external review. Athletic director Gary Barta is expected to provide an update of the review next week. Doyle, the focus of the former players’ criticism, is the nation’s highest-paid strength coach at $800,000 a year. He has denied any unethical behavior or bias on the basis of race.
“The biggest question to me is, why the blind spot?” Ferentz said. “And I think every person has a blind spot. I’m sure every leader has a blind spot. The former players were very forthcoming. They were very direct, and just pointed out some things that perhaps gave me a new awareness. And I think Monday’s meeting, Tuesday’s meeting followed up with that light. So the key here is to try to create an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind, and know it’s going to be weighed and valued and measured.”
Ferentz deferred commenting on Doyle, citing the external review, but said keeping Doyle in the weight room, given the scope of the allegations, “just wasn’t a workable environment.” After meeting Monday and Tuesday, Iowa players began voluntary workouts Wednesday with assistant strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite.
NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son arrested
Adam Abdul-Jabbar, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a neighbor multiple times.
Abdul-Jabbar, 28, was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and drove himself to the hospital following the Tuesday night incident, which took place in San Clemente, California.
Abdul-Jabbar was released Wednesday on $25,000 bond.
