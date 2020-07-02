WDN briefs

MLB
Cubs’ Quintana injured washing dishes
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs left-hander José Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb Thursday after he cut himself washing dishes.
Chicago did not have a timetable for his return.
Quintana cut his thumb at his home in Miami on Saturday and needed five stitches, according to the team. He had surgery in Chicago on Thursday morning.
The 31-year-old is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks. The Cubs hope to get a better idea then of how much time he will miss in a season that starts July 23 or 24 and has been shortened to 60 games.
Quintana went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA last year in his second full season with the Cubs. He was an All-Star for the crosstown White Sox in 2016.
The Cubs resume workouts Friday for the first time since Major League Baseball shut down camps on March 12. Chicago finished third in the NL Central last season at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
MLS
Opara not in Florida
Minnesota United’s 2019 MLS Defender of the Year Ike Opara is not training with his teammates in Orlando for the “MLS is Back” tournament because of what he calls a “pre-existing condition” that kept him from traveling with the team to Florida on Sunday.
That pre-existing condition is not coronavirus related and doesn’t necessarily mean he will not join the team later in Florida. The tournament starts with two games July 8 and the Loons play their first game July 12 against Sporting Kansas City, Opara’s former team.
Opara tweeted about his absence Thursday morning “before it’s reported elsewhere.”
“I want to let the fans know that I am currently not in Orlando with my teammates,” he tweeted. “I am continuing my physical rehabilitation on a pre-existing condition that was agreed upon between the league and MNUFC. I’m sad I’m not there with my guys, but will be the biggest fan from home in Minnesota!”
The 31-year-old Opara has also played for the U.S. men’s national team.
All 26 MLS teams will be quarantined at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, each on its own secured hotel floor.
The Loons have a 42-person traveling party that will be allowed “extracurricular activities” such as golf, hiking and dining while still respecting the bubble. Players, coaches and staff will be tested for the virus every other day.
United will play a friendly against Columbus on Sunday during the two weeks it will spend training before its first game in the league’s monthlong, World Cup-style tournament.
TENNIS
French Open to have fans
PARIS — The French Open will allow fans to attend this year’s postponed tournament.
The French Tennis Federation said Thursday up to 60% of the stands can be filled with fans when play starts in September at Roland Garros.
Tickets will go on sale on July 16 for the Sept. 27-Oct. Oct. 11 tournament.
The clay-court tournament had been scheduled to start on May 24 but was postponed to Sept. 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It then got pushed back another week.
The FFT has prepared a health and safety protocol to ensure the safety of fans. No more than four people can sit together in one group and there must also be one chair left empty between each mini-group of people in the same row.
“The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity,” the FFT said. “This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected.”
Wearing masks is recommended but will not be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, but must be worn when fans are moving around inside the grounds.
Hand sanitizers will also be available.
NHL
Flyers’ Lindblom completes treatment
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom has completed radiation treatments for a rare form of bone cancer.
The Flyers tweeted video Thursday showing Lindblom ringing the bell at Abramson Cancer Center at Pennsylvania Hospital, which signifies that he has completed his radiation treatments. The 23-year-old was diagnosed in December with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancerous tumor that grows in the bones or in the tissue around bones.
“I can’t even explain how I feel,” Lindblom said. “It feels like having my birthday, Christmas and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done. I can’t wait to get back to normal life again and feel like I’m living.”
His girlfriend, Alma Lindqvist, hugged Lindblom after he rang the bell and they were cheered by nurses who treated him.
“ MY LOVE IS CANCER FREE,” she wrote on social media.
Lindblom, his girlfriend and the nurses, all in masks, posed for photos and he presented the staff with his autographed No. 23 jersey. The rising star, who had 11 goals and 18 points in 30 games this season, thanked everyone for the support.
“From family to friends to fans, I can’t explain how much that meant to me, especially at the start,” Lindblom said. “It was a rough time and I got all those kind words. It just made me feel so much better and calm and (it was) a real help.”
Lindblom recently skated at the Flyers’ complex in Voorhees, New Jersey. He has been ruled out of playing should the NHL season resume. The Flyers finished in second place in the Metropolitan Division and wait for the start of the round-robin tournament.
“I’m just happy that I’m alive and I caught it early,” he said.
