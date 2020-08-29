WDN briefs

NBA
Top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53
Cliff Robinson, an early star in UConn’s rise to power and longtime top sixth man in the NBA, died Saturday. He was 53.
Robinson's death was confirmed by UConn. No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.
“It’s really sad to hear of this, because he was one of my kids, my players, a guy I watched grow into a man," Calhoun said. "It’s not an easy thing.”
Nicknamed Uncle Cliffy, Robinson played 18 seasons in the NBA and helped the Portland Trail Blazers reach two NBA Finals.
Clifford Robinson was born on Dec. 16, 1966, in Buffalo, New York. He was the centerpiece of Calhoun’s early teams at UConn. He played in Storrs from 1985-89, helping guide the Huskies from the bottom of the Big East to the 1988 NIT championship.
“He was our first great player,” Calhoun said. “He gave legitimacy to the program.
“As a player coming in, here’s this guy playing on TV for the Trail Blazers, watching him play, watching UConn being mentioned. You could not pay for the exposure that he gave us.”
Robinson was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 1993 and made his lone All-Star appearance the following year. At 6-foot-11, he had the size of a center but was a skilled outside shooter, a predecessor of the modern NBA big man.
He played 1,380 games in the league, ranking in the top 15 all-time. Besides the Blazers, Robinson also played for Phoenix, Detroit, Golden State and the Nets.
MLB
A-Rod, J-Lo out of Mets' bidding
NEW YORK — Former major league star Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have backed out of the bidding to purchase the New York Mets amid reports that the Wilpon family is finalizing a deal with billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
Rodriguez announced Friday night that despite “a fully funded offer at a record price,” their group was pulling its offer.
“The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well," the celebrity couple said in a statement.
CNBC reported Friday night that Cohen had entered final negotiations and was expected to finalize a deal with the team in the coming days. The Mets declined to comment.
Cohen also entered negotiations to purchase the Mets last year, but the deal fell apart in February. The hedge fund manager bought an 8% limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million. The deal under discussion would have seen him acquire an 80% controlling share in a transaction that values the team at $2.6 billion, and the Wilpons would have remained in place for five years.
Rodriguez and Lopez emerged as potential buyers after Cohen's first negotiations fell apart.
SOCCER
Barcelona won't negotiate Messi departure
MADRID — Barcelona is unwavering in its intention to keep Lionel Messi, who told the club earlier this week that he wanted to leave.
Spanish media say Messi has contacted the club to try to resolve the situation, but Barcelona confirmed to the Associated Press on Saturday that it will not negotiate to allow the Argentina great to depart before his contract ends next year.
Earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to invoke a contract clause that allowed him to leave at the end of last season, but the club said the clause had already expired.
A lengthy legal battle may ensue as the 33-year-old forward is expected to say the clause was valid until the end of the season, which was pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Barcelona is not willing to give up on the player, especially not for free. Messi’s contract, which ends in June 2021, has a buyout clause of 700 million euros ($831 million). He has been with the club for nearly two decades, leading it to more than three-dozen titles and holding most of its individual records.
Spanish media said Messi and his team contacted the club late this week to try to discuss his situation. He had announced his intention to leave by sending the club a burofax, a certified document similar to a telegram.
Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu reportedly tried to meet with the player after his decision to leave was announced. He later said he was willing to resign if that was what it took to get Messi to stay, and if the six-times Ballon D'Or winner admitted the president's presence at the club was the reason he wanted to leave.
Messi reportedly talked to new coach Ronald Koeman before making his decision to leave.
The players are expected to return from their break on Sunday to undergo coronavirus testing. Training is scheduled to resume on Monday ahead of the start of the Spanish league season on the second weekend of September.
TENNIS
Osaka withdraws from final
NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka pulled out of the Western & Southern Open final Saturday because of a left hamstring injury, giving the title to Victoria Azarenka in a walkover.
The tournament announced Osaka's decision about 90 minutes before the championship match was supposed to begin in Louis Armstrong Stadium at the site of the U.S. Open.
The Western & Southern Open normally is held in Ohio but was moved to New York this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as part of a two-tournament “controlled environment."
The U.S. Open starts Monday. One of Osaka's two Grand Slam titles came at Flushing Meadows in 2018.
“I’m sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” Osaka said in a statement released by the Western & Southern Open. “I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped. This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!