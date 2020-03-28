WDN briefs

NFL
Vikings resign G Dozier
The Vikings agreed Friday to resign guard Dakota Dozier to a one-year, $1 million contract, a source said.
Dozier will sign for a base salary of $910,000 and get a signing bonus of $90,000. Because he signed for the veteran minimum, he will count $840,000 against the salary cap.
Dozier will return for his second Minnesota season and seventh overall. He played in all 16 games last season, starting four.
Dozier, 28, played his first five seasons with the New York Jets. He can play all five positions on the offensive line, giving him added value.
NHL
Second Avs player tests positive
The Colorado Avalanche say a second player has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The team said it was informed Friday night and the player is in self-isolation.
In their statement issued Saturday, the Avalanche say those who came in close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated.
The team says no other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.
The unidentified player has become the fourth known NHL player to test positive for the virus. The other two are with Ottawa.
NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson eyeing IndyCar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar’s inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing.
IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar’s first race is Saturday and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter.
He announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as Johnson has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR’s 38-race grind. Johnson had his at-home simulator set for IndyCar and sports car racing to work on his skills even before the pandemic.
Johnson raced in NASCAR’s inaugural iRacing event and was a bit of a laughingstock as his No. 48 Chevrolet was involved in several virtual crashes. When the race ended, with a 31st-place finish, he noted he clearly needs improvement.
The opener of IndyCar’s six-race series will be contested at Watkins Glen International, the upstate New York track that was picked in a fan vote. Johnson is winless in Cup Series at the road course, and also had a spectacular crash there in the 2000 Xfinity race after which he climbed from his crumpled car onto the roof and raised his arms in triumph, an indelible moment of his distinguished career.
Johnson was scheduled to test an Indy car at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama next month but that has been canceled.
SOCCER
Ronaldo, teammates forgo wages
ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates along with coach Maurizio Sarri agreed to forgo 90 million euros ($100 million) in wages on Saturday to help the club during the coronavirus crisis.
The club said the money amounted to four months worth of wages, a third of players’ salaries.
The first agreement of its kind in Serie A since play was halted three weeks ago means Ronaldo, the highest-paid player in Serie A, will give up 10 million euros (more than $11 million).
Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, who has an economics degree, led the negotiations with the club and fellow players.
“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalization of official competitions,” Juventus said.
Aiming for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title, Juventus leads the standings by one point from Lazio.
“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone,” the club concluded.
All sports in Italy have been suspended under a nationwide lockdown through April 3 but health experts have said the need to try to contain the COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that. League officials have discussed resuming Serie A in May.
Three Juventus players — Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala — have tested positive for COVID-19.
Overall, Italy has nearly 100,000 positive cases and days ago surpassed the total of China, where the outbreak began in early 2020.
Earlier this month, the Agnelli family that controls Juventus donated 10 million euros in relief funds to Italy’s civil protection agency.
Barcelona donates masks: Barcelona has delivered 30,000 masks to the Catalonia government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the club said Saturday.
The masks were made in China and donated by insurance company Taiping, a regional partner of the club.
Barcelona said the “daily use” masks will be distributed to nursing homes.
The club added it is working through its foundation “to do as much as possible to help with this crisis, both locally and internationally.”
“The club has put itself at the service of the health authorities to help to fulfill and enforce all its instructions, recommendations and orders to combat contagion of the virus and alleviate its effects as much as possible,” it said in a statement.
Barcelona on Thursday reduced the salaries of its players because of the coronavirus crisis.
Spain, where stay-at-home restrictions have been in place for nearly two weeks, reported 832 more deaths on Saturday, its highest daily count yet, bringing its total to 5,690. Another 8,000 confirmed infections pushed that count above 72,000.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson QB restarts fundraiser
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have restarted their efforts to raise money for those affected by the new coronavirus.
They announced their decision Saturday on social media.
The two had set up a GoFundMe page earlier this week until told by Clemson compliance officials the site violated NCAA rules against using an athlete’s name, image and likeness for crowd funding. But the NCAA said Tuesday that Lawrence and other athletes could use such sites to raise money in this case.
Lawrence’s girlfriend, Marissa Mowry, is a soccer player at Anderson University, about 15 miles from Clemson’s campus.
They created the “Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry COVID-19 Relief Fund” designed to provide direct assistance to families affected by the pandemic.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Smart to return to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus scare.
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman, “Shaka’s our coach.”
Smart was facing open speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.
Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12. The Longhorns were 19-12 last season with no seniors and are expected to return the entire lineup.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!