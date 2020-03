WDN briefs

NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson eyeing IndyCar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has joined the field for IndyCar’s inaugural online race as he contemplates driving in that series following his retirement from full-time stock car racing.

IndyCar has followed NASCAR, IMSA and Formula One in setting up a virtual racing series to give fans content during the coronavirus pandemic that brought sports to a halt. IndyCar’s first race is Saturday and Johnson is the 26th driver to enter.

He announced his intentions Friday on social media, but it had been widely expected as Johnson has made no secret of his desire to try other series in 2021 when he is done with NASCAR’s 38-race grind. Johnson had his at-home simulator set for IndyCar and sports car racing to work on his skills even before the pandemic.

Johnson raced in NASCAR’s inaugural iRacing event and was a bit of a laughingstock as his No. 48 Chevrolet was involved in several virtual crashes. When the race ended, with a 31st-place finish, he noted he clearly needs improvement.