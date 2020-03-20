WDN briefs

NFL
Griffen says he won't return to Vikings
Just hours after receiver Stefon Diggs posted his farewell to Vikings fans after this week’s trade to Buffalo, the team’s longest-tenured player did the same on Friday afternoon.
Defensive end Everson Griffen announced on his Instagram account he was leaving the Vikings after a decade in Minnesota. Griffen’s agent, Brian Murphy, clarified in a statement that he was breaking off contract talks with the Vikings because “they have to spend their money elsewhere.”
“Could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation,” Griffen wrote on Instagram. “While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories.”
Diggs, whom the Vikings netted three draft picks for trading to Buffalo on Monday night, also shared his appreciation to Vikings fans on Friday.
“The state of Minnesota and the entire Vikings organization will always hold a special place in my heart because it is where my NFL story began,” Diggs wrote on his Instagram account. “Much Love Skol Nation!!!”
Brady signs with Bucs: Friday was a new look for the NFL.
Tom Brady in Tampa Bay was in pewter and red rather than Patriots red, white and blue.
The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback signed a two-year contract in free agency on Friday, embarking on a “new football journey” with the Buccaneers. The deal guarantees $50 million and includes a $10 million signing bonus and $15 million salary for 2020.
The 42-year-old quarterback who spent the first 20 years of his career with the Patriots announced his decision in an Instagram post, adding he's thankful for the opportunity.
“Excited, humble and hungry ... If there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that,” Brady wrote.
“I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me," the four-time Super Bowl MVP added. “I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I'm gonna not gonna say much more. I'm just gonna get to work!"
Falcons sign Gurley: Todd Gurley didn't wait long to find his new NFL home.
The Atlanta Falcons didn't wait long to celebrate the deal.
“WE GOT HIM,” the Falcons exclaimed on their Twitter account early Friday, soon after news emerged of Gurley's $6 million, one-year deal with the Falcons.
The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the deal. The person confirmed the agreement on condition of anonymity because the deal will not be official until Gurley passes a physical. The league isn’t allowing players to report to new teams immediately for those physicals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The agreement was reached less than 24 hours after Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. The three-time Pro Bowl running back was released minutes before $10.5 million in his contract with the Rams became fully guaranteed.
The Falcons had good reason to celebrate the news. They needed a replacement for Devonta Freeman as the leader of their ground game, and Gurley's arrival should be good news for ticket sales.
Gurley will be making a return to the state of Georgia. He was a standout at the University of Georgia, rushing for more than 3,000 yards in three seasons.
The agreement with the 25-year-old Gurley comes less than a week after the Falcons released Freeman. Atlanta ranked only 30th in the NFL in rushing in 2019 and is hoping for a significant boost from Gurley.
Gurley has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons with the Rams. He ran for a career-low 857 yards with the Rams last season. His average of 3.8 yards per carry was the second-lowest of his career.
Gurley's physical will be especially important. He had a persistent left knee injury that limited his effectiveness late in 2018. The issue remained last season, even though he played in 15 games.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
Toppin unanimous AP All-American
The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The dream of playing under the bright lights of March Madness, of possibly hoisting a national championship trophy, wiped out by the coronavirus.
For a handful of players, earning a postseason honor offers a glimmer of happiness amid the uncertainty.
“Getting these awards, it brings brightness to my life right now,” Seton Hall's Myles Powell said. “To have it end so quickly was just like ... man.”
Powell added to his load Friday when he joined Dayton's Obi Toppin, Iowa's Luka Garza, Marquette's Markus Howard and Oregon's Payton Pritchard on The Associated Press All-America first team.
Toppin was the lone unanimous choice, receiving 65 votes from a nationwide media panel after averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds while shooting 63% in a breakout season. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program's highest ranking and be on track for a potential No. 1 seed before the NCAA Tournament was shelved. He is Dayton's first first-team AP All-American.
“I feel like everybody just knew what they had to do to help the next person succeed and that’s why I was so successful this year,” Toppin said. "I thank my teammates every single day for that."
Garza blossomed into one of college basketball's best players as a junior. A 6-11 forward, he increased his scoring average more than 10 points from a year ago to 23.9 per game, averaged 9.8 rebounds and shot 54% from the floor.
Garza set Iowa's single-season scoring record with 740 points and is the first Big Ten player since Ohio State's Dennis Hopson in 1987 to have at least 20 points in 16 straight conference games. He is Iowa's first first-team All-American since Chuck Darling in 1952.
Howard was a second-team AP All-American as a junior last season after finishing fifth nationally in scoring at 25 points per game. The 5-11 senior upped his scoring average to 27.8 points to lead the nation in 2019-20 and finished seventh in NCAA history with 434 career 3-pointers.
“It's truly amazing to be mentioned among other great players across the country,” said Howard, the first Marquette player to make the first team since Dwyane Wade in 2003. “It's truly an honor and definitely means a lot. It's definitely something I wouldn't be able to accomplish myself. There were so many people who helped me accomplish that.”