WDN briefs

The news, which was first reported by The Athletic, is part of the Loons’ cuts made Wednesday, and it puts the MLS-mandatory feeder program in a hole.

The Loons — which list four youth teams Under-17, U15, U14 and U13 — have to wait for MLS to identify how it will go forward with its youth academy system in the wake of the U.S. Development Academy folding with the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

“We feel like we are planning very hard and have been working on stuff for five months in terms of thinking about the next iteration of the youth space for Minnesota United,” Lagos said. “We’ve involved a lot of key stakeholders within the community.”

Tim Carter, the former leader of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s youth program, joined the club when the Loons were going into MLS in 2016.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oregon, Oregon St. to change name for rivalry games

Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.

The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.