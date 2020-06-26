WDN briefs

AUTO RACING
Indy 500 to be at 50% capacity
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.
“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23 and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50%, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.”
The IMS team is working with public health officials to complete a comprehensive plan of health measures.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.
MLS
Loons layoff more staff
ST. PAUL — Minnesota United has laid off or furloughed its entire youth academy staff, including director Tim Carter, the Loons chief soccer officer Manny Lagos confirmed Thursday to the Pioneer Press.
The news, which was first reported by The Athletic, is part of the Loons’ cuts made Wednesday, and it puts the MLS-mandatory feeder program in a hole.
The Loons — which list four youth teams Under-17, U15, U14 and U13 — have to wait for MLS to identify how it will go forward with its youth academy system in the wake of the U.S. Development Academy folding with the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.
“We feel like we are planning very hard and have been working on stuff for five months in terms of thinking about the next iteration of the youth space for Minnesota United,” Lagos said. “We’ve involved a lot of key stakeholders within the community.”
Tim Carter, the former leader of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s youth program, joined the club when the Loons were going into MLS in 2016.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon, Oregon St. to change name for rivalry games
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
The move Friday was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change also comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”
“While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history,” Ray said in a statement. “That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake. We do so now, along with other important actions to advance equal opportunity and justice for all and in recognition that Black Lives Matter.”
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.
“We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War,” Mullins said in a statement.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the schools would collectively reach out to athletes and alumni, as well as the university communities, to consider a new name for the rivalry.
The football series between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season’s game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis.
The men’s basketball series between the two teams has been contested 354 times.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!