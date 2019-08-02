COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former UW receiver found not guilty of rape
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A jury deliberated for just 30 minutes on Friday before it acquitted former University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two female students.
Cephus, 21, was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code. It wasn’t immediately clear how the verdict would affect his status with the school and team.
He was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for the alleged attack on the women, who were 18 years old when they say Cephus sexually assaulted them at his apartment last year. They testified earlier this week that they were too drunk to consent to sex.
Shortly before the case went to the jury, Cephus testified in his own defense. He said that when the women arrived at his apartment, one immediately went into his bedroom, summoned him in and removed her clothes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. He said the other followed behind.
Cephus said he summoned his roommate and teammate, Danny Davis, into his bedroom to take a look because having sex with two women “was something I’d never done before.”
He said he asked Davis to take a photo of the women, one of whom was on his bed and the other on his floor, but that angered the woman on the floor, who demanded that the photo be deleted.
“It was really dumb,” Cephus said of taking the photo, and he blamed the anger that the picture caused for his legal troubles.
Gophers receive vote in Top 25 pollMINNEAPOLIS — The Gophers football program received the tiniest bit of love in the Amway Coaches Poll released Thursday, and confirmation that November is setting up to be a gauntlet.
Minnesota received only one vote in the preseason poll and will play four Top 25 teams in the last month of the regular season.
Minnesota will host 14th-ranked Penn State on Nov. 9 and No. 17 Wisconsin on Nov. 30 at TCF Bank Stadium. In between, the U will go on the road to face No. 19 Iowa on Nov. 16 and 25th-ranked Northwestern, the reigning Big Ten West champions, on Nov. 23.
The Gophers’ 2019 schedule misses three preseason top 25 teams in No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State. Besides Penn State, the U’s other crossover games are against unranked Maryland and Rutgers.
The Gophers will face two other teams that received votes in the coaches poll: Nebraska, which had 152 votes to effectively put them 26th in the ranking, and Fresno State, which received 32 votes.
ESPN’s Football Power Index puts the Gophers’ strength of schedule at 54th in the nation. Among West programs, Purdue is considered to have the toughest slate coming in, 24th. Wisconsin is 27, Northwestern 28, Iowa 38, Nebraska 55 and Illinois 59.
The Amway Board of Coaches compirses 65 head coaches at the FBS level; Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is not included.
NFL
Pro Football Hall of Fame expands inductees class for 2020
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame will expand the number of potential inductees to 20 in 2020 as part of the NFL’s celebration of its 100th season.
Calling it a centennial class, hall president David Baker said Friday five modern-day players, 10 seniors, three contributors and two coaches could be elected next year. The modern-day group would be decided by the 48 selection committee voters, as always, on the day before the Super Bowl in February.
The other 15 would be voted on as one bloc, not individually, by the selection committee. They would be chosen by a 25-member committee that will include Hall of Famers, historians and current voters.
Part of the 2020 class would be inducted in early August. The others would be enshrined about Sept. 17, 2020, the date that marks 100 years from the original NFL game.
Baker did not identify the specific members of the 25-person committee, nor the exact voting procedures. Through the years, 80% positive votes have been required for election.
He joked that with so many potential inductees next year — the current maximum is eight — there will be “a lot of doors to knock on” with the good news.
“This is good for football, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and it is great for the NFL,” he said. “We get a way to celebrate 100 years and look forward to the next 100 years.”
Baker also expressed strong confidence that the voters will get things right and no one who doesn’t have the proper credentials will wind up making the hall.
“It’s an opportunity to catch up perhaps on some injustices,” he said, mentioning there are seven members of NFL all-decade teams not in the Hall of Fame. “This is an opportunity that comes around every other lifetime.”
