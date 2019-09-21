MLB
Padres fire Green
SAN DIEGO — Andy Green was fired as manager of the San Diego Padres on Saturday morning, about 12 hours after one of their worst losses this season seemed to sum up their second-half collapse.
General manager A.J. Preller said Green, in his fourth season, was fired because the team had regressed in the second half.
San Diego was 45-45 at the All-Star break but has played poorly since. The Padres have lost eight of their last nine, including an ugly, mistake-filled 9-0 loss to Arizona on Friday night that dropped them to 69-85. They became the first team to change managers this season.
“We feel like we’ve got a young talented group that has a chance to be competitive,” Preller told The Associated Press. “We made some progress in the earlier part of season, but as the second half went on we didn’t see the team getting into a spot where we could see continual improvement.
“We feel like a different person in that chair has a chance to take a young, talented group into a different spot.”
Green was 274-366 since he was hired ahead of the 2016 season. San Diego lost 90 or more games in each of his three full years and is assured of its ninth straight losing record.
Torres’ MRI comes back negative: The playoff-bound Yankees dodged a September scare.
An MRI of Gleyber Torres’ achy right hamstring came back negative, a day after the star second baseman fell awkwardly fielding a ground ball.
The team announced the results about 15 minutes before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Torres was not in the lineup for the 7-2 win and also won’t play Sunday, but he said he feels good.
“Last night, scary moment,” he said. “After that play I felt really good, but during the couple innings later, I started to feel like, not powerful, weak, and I prefer to be smart and be safe with my leg.”
New York will be cautious with Torres despite the promising diagnosis. The AL East champions have six more games after Saturday before opening their postseason Oct. 4.
“I felt like he was going to be OK,” Boone said. “But still, once you kind of get that news, because you know MRIs are going to find things, so the fact it came back clean kind of confirmed what we had hoped.”
Torres slipped after backhanding a grounder Friday night, prompting an audible gasp from the Yankee Stadium crowd. He was pulled later and felt weakness in his lower legs.
The 22-year-old Torres leads the team with 38 homers and is hitting .284 with 90 RBIs and an .889 OPS. The 100-win Yankees are in a tight race with Houston for home-field advantage, and Boone is trying to strike a balance between battling the Astros and resting his stars.
“Any ailments we’re dealing with, taking care of that trumps everything,” Boone said.
Edwin Encarnación (oblique) could return to the lineup during the upcoming midweek series against Tampa Bay. He’s a bit ahead of catcher Gary Sánchez (groin tightness), but Boone said Sánchez could be back for the final series at Texas. Boone is “confident” Sánchez will be ready for the playoff opener.
FIFA
FIFA gives the OK to Iran
ZURICH — Soccer’s governing body FIFA says an inspection visit to Iran has shown “no noteworthy operational obstacles” to lifting the country’s 40-year ban and letting women attend a World Cup qualifying game next month.
After meeting government and soccer officials in Tehran this week, FIFA says it will work with Iran’s soccer body to also open domestic league games to female fans.
FIFA wants Iran to end its ban on women entering stadiums which breaches international soccer statutes prohibiting discrimination.
Global attention on the ban followed the death this month of a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, who set herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium in Tehran and faced six months in prison.
Ahead of Iran hosting Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium on Oct. 10, FIFA says the visit on Thursday focused on “international relations, security and ticketing matters.”
Iranian officials were told of FIFA’s “firm and clear position that women need to be allowed to enter football matches freely” with tickets sold to as many who wanted to attend.
RUNNING
Woman runs own half-marathon after mix-up
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman thought she was signing up to run a half marathon near her home, not across the Atlantic Ocean.
But after Sheila Pereira learned the Worcester City Half Marathon was actually being held in Worcester, England and not Worcester, Massachusetts on September 15, she decided to run 13 miles that day anyway.
The Boston Globe reports Pereira sent the English race organizers a screenshot of her running route near Lake Quinsigamond, which stretches from Worcester to Shrewsbury. The 42-year-old runner’s fitness app showed she completed her own half marathon in two hours and five minutes.
After Pereira explained the mix-up, the Worcester City Half Marathon sent along a medal, a shirt and encouragement to travel the 3,000 miles to participate in person in next year’s race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.