COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Badgers slip, Gophers jump in AP poll
Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.
Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.
The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.
The point margin between the No. 1 and No. 4 in this week's Top 25 is 78, the smallest it has been this season. Alabama received 1,486 points while LSU had 1,462, Ohio State had 1,429 and Clemson had 1,408.
Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin's first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season's most significant upset so far.
Minnesota moved up from No. 20 to No. 17 after beating Rutgers 42-7.
Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia round out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gophers win scrimmage
Richard Pitino saw his University of Minnesota men’s basketball team show some toughness Saturday after giving up a 3-pointer to Iowa State that sent Saturday’s secret scrimmage into overtime.
Facing that type of pressure situation on the road didn’t rattle a team with seven newcomers. The Gophers got 17 points apiece from sophomore guards Marcus Carr and Gabe Kalscheur in a 77-68 victory against the Cyclones in Ames.
Four of Minnesota’s five starters scored in double figures, including sophomore center Daniel Oturu’s 13 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Junior guard Payton Willis also contributed with 12 points, including two of his three three-pointers in overtime.
Despite committing 20 turnovers, the Gophers held Iowa State to 30.6 percent shooting from the field (22-for-72) and 21.9 percent from three-point range (7-for-32). They also held a 51-40 rebounding edge.
The Gophers lost starters Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy and Dupree McBrayer from last year’s 22-win NCAA tournament team. Replacing those three players in Saturday’s starting lineup were Carr, Willis and Drexel graduate transfer Alihan Demir, who had four points and six rebounds in 23 minutes.
Demir and Oturu both fouled out in the game in the frontcourt. The Gophers had support off the bench from sophomore Jarvis Omersa (five rebounds, a steal and a block) and senior Michael Hurt (six points, four rebounds and a steal).
GOLF
PGA event postponed
RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain forecast to last throughout the day forced the postponement of the third round of the PGA Tour Champions event on Sunday.
The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three tournaments in the tour's Charles Schwab Cup playoffs, will resume on the Country Club of Virginia's James River Course at 8 a.m. Monday. Officials say the course received more than 2 inches of rain overnight and into Sunday morning.
Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel were tied for the lead, one shot ahead of Colin Montgomerie.
Parel won twice last season on the tour for players 50 and over, and Tolles is seeking his first victory in three years on the tour. He entered the week 59th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and only the top 54 advance to the next event, the Invesco QQQ Championship on Nov. 1-3 in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
LPGA: Danielle Kang shot a bogey-free 2 under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year on Sunday with a tournament record 16-under par 272 in Shanghai.
The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot a final-round 72 to finish second at 15 under.
"It was a really stressful day. I definitely played well out there. It was really tough because you're definitely watching what Jessica is shooting and scoring, and always just try to keep in my own game," said Kang.
Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.
"There were a lot of birdie opportunities. I made some really great up and downs. I've never been more nervous than the last putt for some reason, but I made it," Kang said.
Korda had three birdies and three bogeys for even par on the day.
Liu Yu of China shot a 7-under 65 to surge into a three-way tie for third with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman at 13 under and the best finish of Gillman's career.
TENNIS
Murray wins European Open
ANTWERP, Belgium — Andy Murray claimed his first ATP tour title in more than 2½ years at the European Open on Sunday in only his sixth singles tournament since returning from hip surgery in January.
The 32-year-old Murray rallied to beat fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the final.
The last time he lifted silverware in singles came in Dubai in March 2017, so it was no surprise that the tears quickly flowed for the British player.
"Obviously it means a lot, the last few years have been extremely difficult, both me and Stan have had a lot of injury problems the last couple of years," Murray said in an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime.
"I just managed to hang in a bit at the end of the second set and the third set was extremely close again. I didn't expect to be in this position so I'm very happy. This is one of the biggest wins that I've had after everything so I'm very proud."
It was their grueling French Open semifinal two years ago that exacerbated physical issues for both players. Murray spent the next 18 months trying to find a solution to his hip problems that would enable him to live without pain, while Wawrinka underwent two knee operations.
After undergoing hip resurfacing surgery, Murray returned to the court in June playing doubles — including at Wimbledon — before moving back to singles in August.
The 34-year-old Wawrinka was looking for his first ATP title since the 2017 Geneva Open.
