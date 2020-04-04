WDN briefs

The statement from Liverpool was issued hours before talks collapsed with no outcome involving players and the league.

A meeting of Premier League clubs on Friday had ended with agreement on the need to ask players to see 30% of salaries cut or deferred.

“The players are mindful that ... the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services — which are especially critical at this time,” the PFA said in a statement. “Taking a 30% salary deduction will cost the Exchequer (treasury) substantial sums.”

Reducing pay by 30% over a year equated to 500 million pounds, the PFA said, claiming the government would lose out on more than 200 million pounds in tax.

“What effect does this loss of earning to the government mean for the NHS?” the PFA statement continued. “Was this considered in the Premier League proposal and did the health secretary, Matt Hancock, factor this in when asking players to take a salary cut?”

The PFA said players would still like “precise details of our commitment” settled, recognizing a need to help their clubs, non-playing staff, lower-league sides and the health service.