FIBA BASKETBALL
USA tops Spain in pre-World Cup exhibition
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — This was a week of wake-up calls for USA Basketball, some provided by unheralded G League players in practice and now more offered up by the Spanish national team.
The Americans learned from both.
Donovan Mitchell scored 13 points, Khris Middleton added 12 and the U.S. topped Spain 90-81 on Friday night in a warmup exhibition in advance of the FIBA World Cup that starts in China on Aug. 31. The Americans shot 55 percent from the field, 58 percent from 3-point range and held a commanding 42-20 edge in rebounds.
“It was a good chance to jump in the fray and see what this is all about,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said after his official debut as Mike Krzyzewski’s replacement with the national team. “It was like a baptism for us. New group, players, coaches, all that sort of thing. It was a real experience.”
There was much he liked, such as the rebounding. There was plenty he didn’t like, such as committing 23 turnovers that Spain turned into 27 points. And the score wasn’t all that relevant to him, though it did extend USA Basketball’s program-record winning streak to 77 games and counting.
That run goes back to the bronze medal game of the 2006 world championships, now called the World Cup, and has continued on through the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, the Olympic runs in 2008, 2012 and 2016 and the World Cup titles in 2010 and 2014.
Most of those 77 wins have been one-sided. Only nine have been by single digits, and Spain has been the opponent in four of those contests.
“It was good to see the level and the standard that they’re going to set physically,” said Spain veteran and Toronto center Marc Gasol, who led everybody with 19 points. “It was good for some of the guys that haven’t played against NBA type of athleticism. It was good to see.”
SOCCER
Zimbabwe commission asks FIFA to fire soccer bosses
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s government-run sports commission said it has asked FIFA to remove officials in charge of the country’s soccer federation from office and appoint a temporary committee.
The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), which regulates sport in Zimbabwe, wants the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) run by a normalization committee until new elections can be held.
The SRC didn’t give a reason for the request but it followed a series of dramatic moves by ZIFA in the last week. ZIFA disbanded the entire national team and banned for life its former president, who is currently the head of southern African soccer, for alleged misconduct.
ZIFA said former president Phillip Chiyangwa was banned for submitting an ultimately failed bid for Zimbabwe to host this year’s southern African championship without approval from the government or ZIFA board. ZIFA also accused Chiyangwa of playing a role in unsettling the national team, which threatened to go on strike ahead of the opening game of the African Cup of Nations in Egypt in June.
Chiyangwa lost an election to lead ZIFA last year but remains president of the Council of Southern African Football Associations.
He emerged as a power broker in African soccer in 2017 when he ran the successful election campaign for current African confederation boss and FIFA vice president Ahmad. Ahmad surprisingly beat longtime Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou in that election and Chiyangwa’s profile rose further when FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended his birthday party in Zimbabwe.
NFL
Chargers’ James out until November
LOS ANGELES — Derwin James will be gone until November — at least.
The Los Angeles Chargers safety will undergo surgery on his foot following evaluations of the stress fracture in his fifth metatarsal, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported, via sources informed of the situation. James is expected to be sidelined a minimum of three months and will be operated on by noted foot and ankle specialist Robert Anderson.
A firmer timeline will be determined after surgery but a return in mid-November is considered a best-case scenario, Garafolo added. That would leave the door open for James to return before the end of the 2019 season, and after a stay on injured reserve.
His absence is still a crushing blow for one of the league’s most promising safeties and darkhorse Super Bowl contender.
The Chargers claimed James with the No. 17 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he immediately became a defensive anchor. James recorded 105 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defended and 3.5 sacks to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. The latter made him one of eight rookie defenders to make first-team All-Pro since the 1970 merger, per NFL Research.
Los Angeles will likely lean on utility defender Adrian Phillips to fill the void at strong safety. The sixth-year veteran was third on the Chargers in tackles last season, playing at various spots in the secondary and linebacker. The Chargers are already breaking in a new starter at free safety with third-year veteran Rayshawn Jenkins.
