WDN BRIEFS

MLB
Angels suspend Callaway
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media.
The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic.
The team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said.
A person with knowledge of the Angels’ decision to suspend Callaway says the coach has denied wrongdoing, which means he can’t be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him. The investigation by the Angels and Major League Baseball will begin swiftly, and could be completed this month.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because MLB isn’t making details of the investigation public.
Callaway joined the Angels in October 2019, three weeks after he was fired by the Mets following two years in charge. Before that, the former major league pitcher spent five seasons as the Cleveland Indians’ pitching coach.
The five women who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity gave detailed accounts of multiple instances of aggressive, inappropriate acts by Callaway over five years while he was employed by three teams.
Callaway sent uninvited and sometimes unanswered messages to the women via email, text or social media and asked one to send nude photos in return, according to the report. He often commented on their appearance in a way that made them uncomfortable and on one occasion “thrust his crotch near the face of a reporter” while she interviewed him.
Another time, he told one of the women he’d share information about the Mets if she got drunk with him, the report said. More than one woman received a shirtless selfie or several from him, and one said he massaged her shoulders in the dugout when he thought nobody was watching, according to the report.
Two of the women said they had been warned about Callaway’s behavior by fellow media members and others in baseball, The Athletic said.
The report came two weeks after ESPN detailed sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images sent by former Mets general manager Jared Porter to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. Porter was fired by the Mets the following morning, and Major League Baseball planned to investigate him.
Mets President Sandy Alderson, who hired Porter, was GM of the team when Callaway was hired.
OLYMPICS
Tokyo games still on
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee had a simple message Tuesday for fellow members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
The games will happen.
“No matter what situation would be with the coronavirus, we will hold the games,” Yoshiro Mori, who is also a former Japanese prime minister, told lawmakers. “We should pass on the discussion of whether we will hold the games or not, but instead discuss how we should hold it.”
Mori has been the main cheerleader for several weeks in Japan, backed in Switzerland by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach as reports have swirled that the Olympics might be canceled.
The IOC has aggressively pushed back and says the Olympics will open on July 23 with 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of judges, officials, media, broadcasters, sponsors and VIPs. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 24 with 4,400 athletes.
A decision about fans at venues is to be made in the spring, but it seems likely that fans from abroad will be excluded.
Recent polls show about 80% of the Japanese public believe the games should be — or will be — canceled or postponed again. Organizers must convince them that the Olympics will happen and will be safe in a country that has controlled COVID-19 better than most.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Tuesday extended for another month a state of emergency order for Tokyo and nine prefectures. The original order went into force on Jan. 7 during a strong surge in new cases. Cases have been declining, but the coming Olympics leave no margin for error.
“The biggest problem is the way Japanese people see the Olympics now,” Mori said. “And secondly, how we should proceed with the preparations for the games while combating the coronavirus. These two points are our primary focus.”
Tokyo organizers and the IOC are rolling out their “Playbooks” on Wednesday. These are step-by-step rule books for athletes, officials, members of international federations and others that explain what to do before leaving home. They will detail testing in Japan, frequency of tests, rules for social distancing, and strict rules of conduct until departing Japan.
Mori also defended the torch relay, which starts on March 25 in northern Japan and will crisscross the country for four months with 10,000 runners headed to Tokyo. There was early talk of scrapping the event, but heavy sponsorship by Coca-Cola and Toyota made that difficult.
“Basically, shortening — like changing from three days to two days, or one day, is out of the question,” Mori said. “What I am saying is that we are aiming to find a way to avoid close contact (during the event).”
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympian and a bronze medalist, said athletes are caught in the middle. Most go to only one Olympics and are now distracted with rumors of cancellation.
“Athletes are under mentally challenging conditions, asking themselves if it is OK,” she said. “The government has to make sure to get rid of such concerns for the athletes.”