WDN briefs

MLB
Twins, Tigers postponed
DETROIT — Friday’s doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins was postponed because of bad weather.
The teams now have a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday that allows them to make up one of Friday’s two games. A makeup date for the other postponed game has not been announced.
The Tigers and Twins had two games scheduled Friday after both teams decided not to play the series opener Thursday night amid athlete protests for racial justice. A doubleheader was scheduled for Friday, but the weather wouldn’t cooperate. There was a delay of over an hour before the postponement was announced.
Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (0-4) is set to start Saturday’s opener against Randy Dobnak (5-1) of the Twins. Tarik Skubal (0-1) of the Tigers takes the mound for the second game. Minnesota has not announced a starter for that one.
NBA
Playoffs set to resume Saturday
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA playoffs will resume Saturday after the league and the National Basketball Players Association detailed the commitments that made players comfortable continuing.
In a joint statement released Friday, the sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.
Play stopped Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.
Games were postponed the last two days before a meeting between owners and players Thursday in which an agreement to resume was reached.
Team owners who also control their arena property will work with local officials to turn the building into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for safe, in=person voting.
And the league and players will work with TV networks to create advertising spots during the remainder of the postseason to promote greater engagement in the election process and their communities.
“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” the statement read.
“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together — in Orlando and in all NBA team markets — to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”
MLS
Salt Lake owner facing backlash
Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals owner Dell Loy Hansen has come under criticism for comments he made on a local radio show after RSL players protested racial injustice by not taking the field for a match.
“It’s like someone stabbed you and then you’re trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That’s what it feels like. The disrespect was profound to me, personally,” Hansen said Thursday morning on X96, a Salt Lake City radio station he owns.
Hansen also suggested the matter might discourage his investment in the teams.
The comments came after Real Salt Lake, Hansen’s Major League Soccer club, and LAFC decided not to play their match at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday. It was one of five MLS matches called off as athletes reacted to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Hansen’s comments drew swift rebukes.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber issued a statement that said: “I appreciate Dell Loy Hansen’s efforts to build the sport of soccer in Utah. His commitment to MLS, the NWSL and the USL, as well as the game at the youth level, has been significant. However, I strongly disagree with the comments he made today and the way they were expressed. They do not reflect the views of MLS.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
HOF Lute Olson dies at 85
TUCSON, Ariz. — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse and led the program to its lone national title in 1997, has died. He was 85.
Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given.
Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.
Olson first took the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament during his second season in Tucson to start a string of 25 straight appearances. The streak would have been the third-longest in NCAA history, but the 1999 and 2008 appearances were later vacated by the NCAA for impermissible benefits to players and recruiting violations.
The Wildcats won a national championship under Olson in 1997 with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon. Olson’s Arizona teams reached the Final Four four times and lost the 2001 national title game to Duke.
Olson won a school-record 589 games at Arizona, 11 Pac-10 titles and was named the conference coach of the year seven times. He led Arizona to 20 straight 20-win seasons and is one of five coaches in NCAA history with 29 seasons of at least 20 wins.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
HOF Lute Olson dies at 85
Olson’s 327 conference victories are most in Pac-10/12 history and he was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2002.
Born on a farm outside Mayville, North Dakota, on Sept. 22, 1934, Olson led his high school team to the 1952 state championship and was a three-sport athlete at Augsburg College in Minnesota from 1953 to 1956.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!