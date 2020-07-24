WDN briefs

NBA
Afflalo headlines group bidding to buy Wolves
MINNEAPOLIS — An ownership group led by longtime NBA player Arron Afflalo is putting together an offer to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves, two people with knowledge of the bid said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the deal was still in the process of being submitted. The group will consist of two to five individuals with a net worth of more than $10 billion. According to the people, Afflalo’s group will submit the bid no later than this weekend.
Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor, who bought the club in 1994 to keep it from moving to New Orleans, has put the franchise up for sale on the condition it remain in Minnesota. Taylor has hired a merchant bank, The Raine Group, to broker talks. There are multiple groups interested, the 79-year-old Taylor said earlier this week. He also owns the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.
The Timberwolves have a lease at the city-owned Target Center that lasts through 2035. A $140 million renovation project on the arena was finished in 2017. In the latest sports franchise valuations from Forbes business magazine, the Timberwolves ranked 28th out of the 30 NBA teams, but still at $1.375 billion, albeit before the pandemic began.
Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett announced he’s part of one group trying to buy the team he starred for from 1995-2007. Garnett and Taylor had a falling out after his return to the Timberwolves in 2015. Garnett told The Athletic in an interview earlier this year that he doesn’t “do business with snakes,” but on Twitter this week Garnett said he looks forward to trying to work with Taylor to “achieve my dream” of NBA ownership.
Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf were recently contacted about their interest in buying the franchise. According to a person with knowledge of that situation, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the confidential nature of the negotiations, the Wilfs had back-and-forth conversations about a potential acquisition, but those talks are not active.
The people familiar with Afflalo’s group said the team won’t be relocated. The 34-year-old Afflalo would be the face of the group, with venture capitalist Brock Berglund spearheading the financing. The only Black primary owner in the NBA now is Michael Jordan in Charlotte.
It’s a diverse group seeking to place minorities in positions of power and uplift the community in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the handcuffed Black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly 8 minutes.
MLB
Blue Jays to play in Buffalo
TORONTO — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in a minor league park in Buffalo, New York, this year after being turned down by the Canadian government and then blocked to play in Pittsburgh by the state of Pennsylvania.
The Blue Jays will play “home games” at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home of the club’s Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons. General manager Ross Atkins had previously said that if team could not find a major league park, Buffalo would be the most likely site for home games.
The team looked for a major league stadium after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto but was unsuccessful in securing a site. Pennsylvania health officials then nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh with COVID-19 cases on the rise there.
The team also held talks with the Baltimore Orioles about Oriole Park at Camden Yards, but the Blue Jays didn’t want to wait to see if Maryland officials would say no with season starting Friday.
Toronto opens the season at Tampa Bay on Friday. The team said the first scheduled home series, against the Washington Nationals on July 29 and 30, will take place on the road to accommodate necessary infrastructure modifications at Sahlen Field to meet Major League Baseball playing standards and COVID-19 safety requirements.
The Blue Jays’ first game in Buffalo will be either on July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or on Aug. 11 against the Miami Marlins.
Canada has flattened the epidemic curve. But health officials in Canada and Pennsylvania were worried about frequent travel throughout the U.S., one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL
League offer opt-out guidelines
The NFL has offered opt-out guidelines to players who do not want to participate in the upcoming season due to the coronavirus, two people with knowledge of the offer told The Associated Press on Friday.
Players who decide they want to opt out have until Aug. 3 to do so, and they will receive a stipend from the owners, the people said on condition of anonymity because the offer has not been made public. The amount of the stipend has not been made available.
The players’ union negotiators have agreed to the plan, with the NFLPA executive committee voting unanimously in favor. But the 32 team player representatives must vote on it, one person said.
Should the plan be approved, it would eliminate one major obstacle to a full opening of training camps next week. Already, the sides have agreed to cancel all preseason games, as well as to a reduction in the number of roster spots in training camp from 90 to 80. The league also offered an extended acclimation period of 18 days for players, given that the coronavirus caused the cancellation of all offseason on-field activities at team facilities.
Economic issues remain a key talking point. Those discussions center on how to handle revenue losses that would result from games played without fans or even canceled games due to COVID-19.
