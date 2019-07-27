NFL
Vikings put Mike Hughes on PUP list
EAGAN, Minn. — Everson Griffen on Friday called for the Vikings’ defense this season to go to the “next level.” For now, the top priority is to get everyone healthy.
The Vikings began their first full day of training camp by placing cornerback Mike Hughes, who has knee issues, on the physically unable to perform list and and by putting defensive tackle Shamar Stephen and defensive end Tashawn Bower on the non-football injury list. They also put tight end David Morgan and wide receiver Brandon Zylstra on the PUP list.
Of those five, Bower, who has a torn Achilles tendon, is the only one expected to be out for an extended period.
However, the Vikings did learn earlier this week that cornerback Holton Hill had his NFL suspension doubled from four to eight games because of another substance abuse issue. With the Vikings in need of depth at that position, a source said on Friday they worked out free agent Morris Claiborne, who was at least the third cornerback they’ve looked at this week.
“That’s why we’ve got 53 men on the roster,” Griffen said of some of the issues on defense. “The next guy up, and you know that’s how we roll.”
The Vikings ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and in scoring defense in 2017. They slipped to rankings of No. 4 and 9 last season but Griffen has plenty of confidence in the unit for 2019.
“It’s time to just take it to the next level, but being detailed oriented and really be technicians on playing our gaps and getting our calls and running to the ball and executing,” said the defensive end.
The Vikings started training camp Tuesday at the TCO Performance Center with 37 rookies and select veterans who were allowed to report Monday. All other veterans reported Thursday, with the first full-squad workout on Friday.
Before the practice, the Vikings made moves on the five injured players. Hughes spent the session doing rehabilitation work on a side field.
Hughes suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 6.
NFL
Ex-tackle Loadholt interning with Vikings
EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings center Brett Jones grew up a big fan of Phil Loadholt. He now can tell Loadholt that in person.
Loadholt, a Vikings tackle from 2009 until retiring on the eve of training camp in 2016, has joined the team for the first half of training camp as an intern from the NFL’s Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program. His first day was Friday, when the Vikings had their first full-squad workout.
Jones didn’t get a chance to chat with Loadholt, 33, for the first time, but he hopes to soon. When Jones was growing up in Saskatchewan, Canada, he admired the offensive lineman. When he went to a Minnesota game against Cincinnati in 2009, he wore a Loadholt No. 71 jersey to the Metrodome.
“It’s so cool just to see him out here,” Jones said of Loadholt, who since last season also has been doing some work with the Central Florida football program. “When I meet him, I’m just going to tell him, ‘I used to have your jersey.’ Not many offensive lineman have other guys have their jersey. I’m sure he’ll be happy.”
When Loadholt was at Oklahoma, Jones played a college video game that included him. When Loadholt joined the Vikings, Jones continued to follow him closely.
Now that Loadholt is back with the team, Jones hopes to pick up a few offensive line tips.
“He’d be a good guy to talk to,” Jones said. “I’m definitely looking forward to talking to him.”
This is the second straight year the Vikings have had in training camp a notable former player as a scouting intern. Last year it was fullback Jerome Felton.
MLS
Loons’ Heath calls next three games ‘most important’
ST. PAUL — Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has called the Loons’ next three games “probably the most important we’ve ever had.”
If that sounds familiar, it should. Heath said similar things as recently as the run-up to the game against the San Jose Earthquakes on July 3, and as far back as the first month of the club’s MLS era in spring 2017.
That doesn’t necessarily mean Heath has been hyperbolic.
Those were big games, and this next stretch can be viewed as crucial, too. Heck, everything is a big deal when the club’s gunning for its first MLS Cup playoff appearance and it’s coupled with a surprisingly deep run in the U.S. Open Cup.
Minnesota has three straight matches at Allianz Field, starting with the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7 p.m. Saturday. Then they have a pair against the Portland Timbers, an MLS match on Aug. 4 and an Open Cup semifinal Aug. 7.
Vancouver is winless in 10 consecutive matches (0-6-4) across all competitions since May 25. At 4-11-8 overall, the Whitecaps have fallen to last place in the Western Conference.
With Minnesota (10-7-4) riding high on an eight-game unbeaten streak in all games since early June, the Loons need to keep a bad team down. With a win, the fourth-place Loons could rise into second place in the West.
But a stunning loss could seem them slip to sixth.
