WSU’s Flom named All-American
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Winona State University’s Megan Flom has joined elite company by being named a 2019 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division II All-American. Flom, a Second Team honoree, joins former teammates McKenna Larsen (2016 & 2017) and Danielle Rampart (2016) as the only other Warriors in Division II program history to earn AVCA All-American recognition.
Flom becomes the first player in Winona State’s DII-era to be named to the First or Second Team after Larsen and Rampart each garnered Honorable Mention status.
The junior middle blocker set a program record in 2019 with a .391 hitting percentage — shattering the previous mark of .357. Flom’s hitting percentage ranked eighth among all Division II players this season.
Flom owned a torrid .443 hitting percentage over 20 NSIC matches this year in arguably the toughest conference in the country. Overall, she ranked third in the NSIC in hitting percentage and ninth in kills/set (3.81).
Along with her offensive efficiency, Flom ranked second on the team in total blocks (77), solo blocks (21) and blocks assists (56), while ranking third in service aces (20). Each of those stats, along with her team-leading 358 kills are new career highs.
Additionally this season, Flom was named to the All-NSIC First Team, the AVCA All-Central Region First Team and became the first Warrior in a decade to earn CoSIDA Academic All-District honors for her combined excellence in the classroom and on the court. Flom was twice named the NSIC Offensive Player of the Week in 2019 and tabbed the NCAA DII National Player of the Week once.
Ortiz earns All-Region honorsCOMMERCE, Texas — The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) has announced its 2019 All-Super Region 4 Team, naming Winona State’s Paul Ortiz a First Team selection.
The D2CCA award (formerly Daktronics) is nominated and voted on by football playing institutions in the NCAA Super Region 4, comprised of the Northern Sun (NSIC), Lone Star (LSC), Rocky Mountain (RMAC) and (Great Northwest) conferences.
Ortiz, a First Team All-NSIC recipient at kicker and punter, earns All-Region honors for the first time in his career. The senior recorded a career high in field goals made (20 of 24) with a long of 49 yards this season. Ortiz’s 20 field goals made also set a new Winona State single-season record.
His 1.82 field goals/game were the second-most among all Division II kickers and he ranked 38th in the country in total points (91).
As the Warriors’ punter, Ortiz record an average of 38.9 yards/attempt. Of his 45 punts, 17 landed inside the 20-yard line and eight sailed over 50 yards.
Crookston, St. Cloud State shutter football programs: Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston said Tuesday the northwestern Minnesota school is eliminating its football program because of costs.
UMN-Crookston said the recently completed 2019 season is the last as a varsity sport.
Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause said the decision to discontinue any program is “extremely difficult.” But the school says the football program has faced serious challenges from lack of funding.
Director of athletics Stephanie Helgeson said discontinuing the football program was “the right decision” for the long-term health of the Golden Eagle athletics department.
The school said it will honor scholarships for any student-athlete who wishes to continue academically at Minnesota-Crookston.
St. Cloud State University also announced Tuesday the school is eliminating its football and golf programs in 2020.
Heisman finalists released: Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Ohio State teammates quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young will join LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists.
The top vote-getters for college football’s most famous player of the year award were announced Monday, and three of them were quarterbacks who transferred to their current schools.
Stars fire Montgomery
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars fired second-year coach Jim Montgomery on Tuesday for what the team called unprofessional conduct.
General manager Jim Nill said Montgomery had acted inconsistently with “core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League.” He did not elaborate.
Nill said he became aware Sunday of an act by Montgomery and that the decision to relieve the coach of his duties came after an internal investigation that included discussions with the team’s general counsel. While again not going into detail, Nill said it was not a criminal act, and had no connection to present or past players.
Nill, who hired Montgomery, called the incident a “total surprise.”
Rick Bowness, who came on an assistant coach with Montgomery, was named interim head coach for the remainder of the season, starting with Tuesday night’s home game against the New Jersey Devils.
In all, four NHL coaches have lost their jobs already this season — three of them amid allegations of misbehavior.
