NFL
Minnesota, Hall of Famer Jim Langer dies at 71
Jim Langer, who grew up in Royalton, Minn., and rose from undrafted middle linebacker at South Dakota State to starting center for Miami’s undefeated 1972 team and first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer in 1987, died Friday at age 71, the Dolphins announced.
Langer, who ended his 12-year career with the Vikings in 1980 and 1981, was a four-time first-team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl winner. He played every offensive snap in 1972, when the Dolphins went 17-0 en route to winning Super Bowl VII.
The Dolphins became repeat champions a year later when they routed the Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII. With Langer setting the tone up front, the Dolphins ran the ball 53 times for 196 yards. Fullback Larry Csonka was MVP with 145 yards on 33 carries.
Langer lived in Ramsey, Minn. He is survived by his wife, Linda, and four children.
He was signed by the Cleveland Browns as a free agent after graduating from SDSU in 1970, but was cut during training camp and picked up on waivers by the Dolphins. He played the final five games of the 1970 season and emerged as the starting center in 1972.
He was a six-time Pro Bowler and played in 128 games from 1970-79, and was voted the team MVP in 1975. He was traded to the Vikings in 1980 after requesting to be closer to his hometown.
The Jim Langer Award is presented to the nation’s top NCAA Division II lineman each year in his honor.
MLB
Coroner: Skaggs died of accidental overdose
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A medical examiner in Texas has ruled that Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from an accidental overdose of drugs and alcohol.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a report released Friday that Skaggs had the powerful painkillers fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol.
The 27-year-old Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area July 1 before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.
TENNIS
Federer ends slow start, advances in U.S. Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Roger Federer didn’t change much, outside of where his team was sitting.
He certainly wasn’t going to overreact to a couple poor starts after all these years and do anything different with his tennis.
Federer rolled into the fourth round with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dan Evans of Britain on Friday, looking more like the guy who has won five U.S. Open championships than the one who had dropped the opening set in his first two matches.
“At the end of the day, I think what matters the most for me is that I am in the third round, after all, after those two sort of slow starts,” Federer said. “Give myself another opportunity to do better, and I did.”
Much, much better.
Federer hit 48 winners to Evans’ seven and had a 10-0 advantage in aces while winning the match in just 1 hour, 20 minutes.
GOLF
McIlroy one shot back at European Masters
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Rory McIlroy picked up five shots in his last five holes for a 7-under 63 to move within a shot of the lead after the second round of the European Masters on Friday.
McIlroy surged to join Tommy Fleetwood (65) and three others on 10 under, one behind Gavin Green (64) on 11-under 129 at Crans-sur-Sierre club.
Green, first on the Severiano Ballesteros course with a 7:40 a.m. start, had eight birdies in his round to take sole possession of the lead.
“Going out this afternoon eight shots off the lead, you know there are scores out there but you don’t want to push too hard,” McIlroy said. “Getting myself much closer to the lead going into the weekend was nice.”
The lowest score of the day was a 61 by Andres Romero, lifting him into the group on 10 under. The Argentine played his first three holes in 1 over before making eight birdies and one eagle the rest of the way.
Veteran Miguel Ángel Jimenez (66) was four shots off the lead. Sergio Garcia (68) was a further shot back.
Lee Westwood’s 2-over 72 kept him in the Swiss Alps for the weekend just on the right side of the cut at 1 under.
Serena easily moves into U.S. Open fourth round
NEW YORK A— Serena Williams used a seven-game run midway through the match to grab control and moved into the U.S. Open’s fourth round for the 18th consecutive appearance with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.
Williams had a bit of shakiness with her serve, double-faulting seven times.
Otherwise, she played well, and went from trailing 3-2 at the outset to grabbing the opening set and a 3-0 lead in the second.
Williams is seeking a seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th Grand Slam singles trophy of her career.
On Sunday, she will face 22nd-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a quarterfinal berth.
