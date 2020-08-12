WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
MSHSL sets fall training guidelines
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors has approved the creation of optional fall training seasons for volleyball, football and spring sports.
Each school can offer a full-training schedule, reduced schedule or no workouts at all.
The volleyball and football fall training seasons begin Sept. 14 and end Oct. 3, with a maximum of 12 sessions.
Traditional spring sports — such as baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls golf and boys tennis — can train from Oct. 5-Oct. 24, with a maximum of 12 sessions.
Students who participate in the fall training seasons must meet all MSHSL and school eligibility requirements.
At the discretion of school administration, students may participate simultaneously in fall sports and training seasons.
Boys and girls cross country, girls swimming, girls tennis and boys and girls soccer will begin Monday.
There will be no tryouts, scrimmages, competitions of captains’ practices during the fall training season.
Fall training is considered “in season,” and coaches may work with the athletes during that time.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WSU earns WBCA honor
Atlanta — The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced recently that the Winona State University women’s basketball program has earned a spot in the 2019-20 WBCA Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.
Winona State was one of four Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) programs to earn a mention on the list. MSU-Moorhead, Minnesota State, and Augustana were also named to the WBCA Top 25; there are just over 300 NCAA Division II women’s basketball programs nationwide.
Coach Scott Ballard saw his team earn a cumulative team GPA of 3.64 for the 2019-20 academic year, a campaign in which the program went 17-11 overall and 12-10 in NSIC play. Taylor Hustad and Allie Pickrain were tabbed as NSIC All-Conference selections for Winona State. Six Warriors were named to the NSIC 2019-20 NSIC Winter All-Academic Team — Emily Kieck, Emma Fee, Taylor Hustad, Jenna Bruss, Sydney Lodermeier and Taylor Klug.
Founded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition.
PGA
No fans at Masters
The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.
That means all three majors in this year of COVID-19 will not have fans, and the silence figures to be most deafening at Augusta National when the Masters is played Nov. 12-15.
From Amen Corner all the way through the back nine, players can often figure out what’s happening with others just by listening. That will be missing this year, along with the azalea and dogwood blooms from having to move it from April.
“Ultimately, we determined that the potential risks of welcoming patrons and guests to our grounds in November are simply too significant to overcome,” club chairman Fred Ridley said.
Known in some circles as the cathedral of golf, Augusta National now will sound like one.
Ridley said the health of everyone involved with the tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic was paramount in rescheduling the Masters from April and deciding whether it could have spectators, even a limited gallery.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports
The Big 12 Conference reaffirmed its decision to press on with college football and other fall sports Wednesday, joining the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall. There is a chance the other two Power Five leagues will push their seasons to the spring, but that remains to be determined.
In the meantime, the Big 12 board of directors approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1 with football playing a schedule in which each team can play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.
The league’s schools have agreed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports such as football, volleyball and soccer. Rigorous testing that includes echocardiograms, a cardiac MRI and blood tests will be required before athletes can return to play. All non-conference opponents also must adhere to Big 12 standards.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!