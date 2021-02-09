WDN Briefs

COLLEGE HOCKEY
SMU’s Wolf recognized again
For the second year in a row, Saint Mary’s Delaney Wolf finds herself in the Hockey Humanitarian Award spotlight.
Wolf was named one of the six nominees for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award, the HHA Foundation announced Monday. The award, which is celebrating its 26th year, is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.
Josh Kosack (Union), Kevin Fitzgerald (St. Cloud State), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (Robert Morris), Grace Markey (Quinnipiac), and Andrew Walker/Jacob Adkins (UMass-Boston) join Wolf — the lone repeat nominee among the six — as this year’s HHA nominees.
Finalists for the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced later this month, with the 26th HHA recipient being honored in a ceremony on Friday, April 9 as part of the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Pittsburgh, Pa
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Anthony named MIAC Athlete of the Week
After an impressive freshman season, Saint Mary’s guard Raheem Anthony has picked up right where he left off to open his sophomore campaign.
Anthony has scored 20 or more points in all three games this season — including 25- and 26-point efforts in the Cardinals’ wins over Hamline and Gustavus last week.
Monday afternoon, Anthony was rewarded for those highlight-reel performances, being named Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors, the league office announced.
Anthony kicked off the week scoring 25 points and adding 10 rebounds en route to his fourth career double-double in Saint Mary’s 77-66, nonconference win over Hamline last Monday, before adding 26 points, six rebounds, and four steals in the Cardinals’ 67-45 victory over Gustavus two days later.
Anthony and the Cardinals (2-1 overall) are back in action on Saturday, when they return home to the Saint Mary’s Gym for a 2 p.m. contest against Saint John’s.
NHL
Former Wild captain Koivu retires
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Blue Jackets center Mikko Koivu said Tuesday he has decided to retire in the midst of his 16th NHL season.
The 37-year-old Koivu had signed a free-agent contract with Columbus before this season after 15 years in Minnesota as the Blue Jackets sought more depth at center ice.
He spent the first 10 days of the season on the COVID-19 list and then had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Blue Jackets. He was in the lineup during a loss to Carolina on Sunday but was scratched for Monday’s game.
Koivu said in a statement released by the club that “the bottom line is I haven’t been able to get to the level of play that I need to be true to myself and fair to my teammates, so the time is right for me to retire from hockey.”
Minnesota’s first pick, sixth overall, in the 2001 NHL Draft, Koivu recorded 206 goals and 505 assists with 594 penalty minutes in 1,035 career games since making his NHL debut in 2005-06. He added 11 goals and 17 assists with 38 penalty minutes in 59 career playoff games.
The native of Turku, Finland, also represented his homeland in many international tournaments, including the Olympics in 2006 and 2010.
NBA
Wolves’ Beasley sentenced to 120 days
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was sentenced Tuesday to 120 days in jail after pleading guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence for pointing a rifle at a family outside his home last fall.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Beasley can serve his stay in the workhouse after the conclusion of his NBA season, setting a tentative report date for May 26. COVID-19 precautions could require the county to release him on electronic home monitoring for the duration of the sentence.
A couple and their 13-year-old child — on a house-hunting tour in September — pulled up to the suburban home where Beasley was living with his wife and then-18-month-old son and found the property roped off. Beasley approached their vehicle and pointed a rifle as he told them to leave. A police search of the house found weapons and marijuana. As part of Beasley’s plea deal in December, prosecutors dropped a felony fifth-degree drug possession charge.
A victim impact statement was read during the remote sentencing on behalf of the family, citing severe emotional trauma and personal and professional disruption following the incident. Beasley also spoke and said, “I am not that person. I humbly apologize for my actions.”
As part of the conditions of the sentencing, Beasley was given three years of probation with no use of alcohol or drugs and completion of an anger management program. He was also issued a lifetime ban on the possession of guns.
NFL
Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77
Marty Schottenheimer’s NFL coaching career was as remarkable as it was flummoxing.
There were 200 regular-season wins, the eighth most in NFL history. There were a mystifying number of playoff losses, some so epic they had nicknames: “The Drive” and “The Fumble.”
Always there was “Martyball,” the conservative, smash-mouth approach that featured a strong running game and hard-nosed defense.
Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, his family said through former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore. He was 77. Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and moved to a hospice Jan. 30.
Schottenheimer coached Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego and went 200-126-1 in 21 seasons.
“The best coach I ever had,” Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson said in a statement. “I never went into a game with Marty as coach feeling like I wasn’t fully prepared to win. ... I considered him a true All-American man.”
Schottenheimer was a master at getting his players’ rapt attention. He would gather them in the pre-game huddle and holler, “One play at a time!” Among his other favorites: “This is us!” and “We’ve got our people!” Or, “Gentlemen, it’s the 6 inches between your breastbone and your back — your heart!”
Winning in the regular season was never a problem. Schottenheimer’s teams won 10 or more games 11 times, including a glistening 14-2 record with the Chargers in 2006 that earned them the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
It’s what happened in January that haunted Schottenheimer, who was just 5-13 in the postseason.
″Well, we haven’t been real successful when we got there. We need to fix that,” Schottenheimer said in 2006 after San Diego clinched the AFC West.
Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt called Schottenheimer a “passionate leader who cared deeply for his players and coaches, and his influence on the game can still be seen today on a number of coaching staffs around the league.”
Schottenheimer was 44-27 with Cleveland from 1984-88; 101-58-1 with Kansas City from 1989-98; 8-8 with Washington in 2001; and 47-33 with San Diego from 2002-06.