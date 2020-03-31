WDN briefs

BASKETBALL
Jordan documentary out April 19
The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release.
ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern.
“April 19th can’t come fast enough. I CAN NOT WAIT!!” Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted upon hearing news of the series’ long-awaited release.
The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.
“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience,” ESPN said in a statement. “We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.”
ESPN was originally planning to release the documentary in June, when this season’s NBA Finals were to be played. Without sports to air right now because of the global coronavirus pandemic, those plans were accelerated.
The documentary is nearly a quarter-century in the making. It was born in the fall of 1997 when Jordan, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and coach Phil Jackson allowed an NBA Entertainment film crew permission to follow the team all season.
ESPN said the series includes “extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr,” along with Jackson.
“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said Jason Hehir, who directed the series. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.”
The series will air in the U.S. on ESPN and internationally on Netflix. Subscribers on Netflix can view two new episodes on each Monday from April 20 through May 18, all of them dropping those days at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time.
China tells sports to remain suspended: China’s government on Tuesday ordered all major sports events to remain suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, meaning the country’s basketball league will have to push back its planned restart.
The CBA had hoped to resume play in mid-April but was denied government approval to do so. Instead, China’s General Administration of Sport issued a statement saying any large sporting events that draw crowds “are temporarily not being resumed.”
The agency did not give a timeline for when the suspensions may be lifted, but said it will “make timely adjustments according to the epidemic prevention and control situation.”
The CBA has been suspended since Jan. 24 because of the spread of COVID-19.
The league is reportedly considering a proposal to bring all 20 teams to one or two cities and play the remainder of the regular season in empty arenas. All teams have 16 regular-season games left on their schedules.
The southern city of Dongguan and coastal city of Qingdao have both been discussed as possible locations for the games, which would take place in a strictly controlled environment under the supervision of health professionals.
In anticipation of a possible restart, teams have already started recalling foreign players, including Jeremy Lin, who has been under a mandatory 14-day quarantine since returning to Beijing on March 19.
The CBA was previously under pressure to restart and finish the season before the Chinese national team was scheduled to participate in an Olympic qualifying tournament starting June 23. However, the decision last week to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until next year gives the league more leeway.
But the CBA’s handling of the situation will be of great interest to other sports leagues around the world — including the NBA — who are currently suspended and figuring out how best to proceed in a safe way during the pandemic.
China has lifted some of the controls that locked downs tens of millions of people for two months as it tries to revive the world’s second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak.
BASEBALL
Minor leaguers to get paychecks through at least end of May
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is extending its financial support to minor league players through May while suspending their contracts because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
MLB announced March 19 that it was giving minor leaguers $400 weekly allowances through April 8, the day before the minor league season was scheduled to start. The commissioner’s office said Tuesday that minor leaguers will continue to receive those allowances and health benefits through May 31 or the minor league opening day, whichever comes first.
Minor league contracts have a provision allowing them to be suspended “during any national emergency.” MLB said Tuesday it had told the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, that it was unable to supply players to minor league affiliates because of the emergency.
Major and minor league seasons are on hold due to the new coronavirus. Weekly minimum salaries on full-season minor league teams range from $290 at Class A to $502 at Triple-A over the five-month season, meaning many players are making more during this hiatus than they do in-season.
The allowances are meant to help players cover costs for housing, food and training. Most players were instructed to leave their spring training complexes just over two weeks ago, sending them scrambling to make ends meet because they hadn’t received a paycheck from teams since the end of the 2019 season. Exceptions were made for players from Venezuela and other high-risk areas, many of whom remained at the spring camps.
MLB reached an agreement last week with the Major League Baseball Players Association, which covers players in the minors who have big- league contracts. The teams are providing $170 million in advance salaries to that group.
