WDN briefs

MLB
Twins to remember Floyd
The Twins’ home opener on Tuesday against St. Louis will include first pitches thrown by frontline healthcare workers, but no fans will be in attendance.
The team will also honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed on Memorial Day.
Nine representatives of front line health care workers will throw out the first pitch. A video tribute will feature Berhane Gebre-Egziabher (an environmental services staff member at Hennepin County Medical Center), Catherine Gonzalez-Klang (an interpreter at HCMC), Richard Gray (a doctor at HCMC), Sophia Kim (a doctor at North Memorial Health Hospital), Dee Matara (a registered nurse at Methodist Hospital), Andrew Olson (a hospitalist at M Health Fairview Bethesda Hospital), Laurie Taylor (a lab technician at Lakeview Hospital), Vanessa Tschetter (an ICU nurse at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital) and Kaila Vang (a progressive care nurse at Regions Hospital) – each of whom will join together in throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.
The national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem, will be played. The Star Spangled Banner will be performed by Jovonta Patton and Sounds of Blackness will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.
There will be a memorial video for members of the Twins organization and family members who have passed away and also to Floyd. A memorial graphic to Floyd will be unveiled on the outfield wall, and there will be a moment of silence at 8:46 p.m.
World War II veteran Alvin Donahoo, 101, will raise the American flag.
Nats’ Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19:
Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on the injured list Thursday, forcing him to miss the start of the pandemic-delayed season.
“You feel bad for him. He’s a great player. The fans want to see him. And it affects our lineup,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said as he announced Soto’s test less than five hours before the 2019 World Series champions were scheduled to host the New York Yankees on opening day.
“But what can you do about it?” Rizzo said. “You’ve got to play ball. ... We’re going to have to win without our best guy. It’s a challenge.”
Soto, a 21-year-old left fielder who was a breakout star of last postseason, will be sidelined until he can come up negative on two consecutive coronavirus tests.
“He’s asymptomatic,” Rizzo said. “He’s following all major league protocols.”
Rizzo said the Nationals had done contact tracing to check whether other members of the organization had been exposed.
“At this time, there’s nobody else unavailable because of the contact tracing,” Rizzo said.
Soto had missed the first two weeks of the team’s summer camp this month after he was exposed to someone with COVID-19.
NHL
Seattle announces team name
SEATTLE — The name Seattle Kraken seems to have had an air of inevitability around it even during the earliest days of the NHL expansion franchise.
“The first time in our office, there’s only 10 of us in our office, and we put up our NHL Seattle sign on the front door. And the very next morning there was a Post-it on the door that said, ‘Release the Kraken,’” Heidi Dettmer, the franchise’s vice president of marketing, told The Associated Press. “So it’s definitely something that we’ve heard almost as a rallying cry.”
The franchise made those early fans happy Thursday when it revealed the team would, indeed, be called the Kraken.
After starting with a list of roughly 1,200 names and suggestions — no matter how outlandish — Dettmer and Seattle’s front office whittled them down to a final group of five.
Each was placed into its own silo, as they called it, and given thoughtful and independent consideration with an eye toward what would be the best brand for the franchise.
Ultimately, Seattle opted to unleash the sea creature from Scandinavian folklore on the rest of the NHL.
Kraken was the winner over options that may have proven safer and possibly less polarizing. From the start, Sockeyes, Steelheads — even Metropolitans in a nod to Seattle’s hockey history — were among the fan favorites. There was even a push from some for the team to try to acquire the Thunderbirds name from the local junior team.
But those fans that loved Kraken were loud and fervent.
Within their passion, the front office and its brand committee found an opportunity to be a bit unconventional. They opted for a name not everyone may like but one that everyone will talk about.
It was edgy, different and sounded menacing.
The time it took to arrive at Thursday’s announcement had more to do with finalizing the logo and colors, with several delays thrown in. Seattle decided on Kraken around the first of the year, Dettmer said. Then came all the ancillary pieces.
The logo was of major importance. The primary logo is a tentacle shaped into an “S” in the style of the old Seattle Metropolitans jersey and logo. The Metropolitans were the first American team to win the Stanley Cup in 1917.
The primary colors are a deep dark blue — almost black — complemented by lighter shades of blue. Corbett said one of the unique aspects of the initial home jersey renderings is that all the white has been removed, allowing the bolder colors to stand out.
