WDN briefs

HIGH SCHOOL
Winona’s Duellman earns honor
On Tuesday night, Winona Senior High junior libero Mandy Duellman saw her name amongst over 500 other volleyball players from across the country, as she has been named a 2021 AAU Volleyball Academic All-American.
Created in 2013, the award recognizes student-athletes for their excellence in academics as well as athletics. All recipients attended high school during the 2020-2021 school year and participated in the 48th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.
Duellman, who plays club volleyball with Elevate VBC 17 Black, led the Winhawks in digs as a junior last season and enters her senior campaign as a leader of a young Winhawk squad.
Duellman also had a stellar track and field season in the spring, placing fourth in the shot put at the Section 1AA championships.
NFL
Jackson tests positive for COVID-19
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The coronavirus pandemic is still affecting the Baltimore Ravens. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the team’s first practice of training camp.
Coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson’s positive test after practice Wednesday and said running back Gus Edwards also tested positive. He would not go into much more detail about either case or say how long Jackson or Edwards would be out.
“It’s just part of the deal. It’s just the way the world is right now,” Harbaugh said. “We have 90% vaccinated, and I think we’re going to go above that, too, real soon here. So we’re in really great shape with the vaccinations.”
Jackson missed one game last season, in Week 12, when he also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That game at Pittsburgh — originally scheduled for Thanksgiving — was postponed three times before it was finally played on a Wednesday in December. The Ravens didn’t practice for over a week, and their number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list grew to more than 20. They lost that game to the Steelers, then won five in a row to end the regular season.
“You can obviously get COVID and then get it again,” Harbaugh said. “That’s kind of been demonstrated.”
Harbaugh said Jackson tested negative until Tuesday.
Jackson, who won MVP honors in 2019, is entering his fourth season with Baltimore. He threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. He’s also rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the past two seasons.
Baltimore won a playoff game with Jackson for the first time last season, but the Ravens were then eliminated at Buffalo.
WATSON PRACTICES WITH TEXANS: Deshaun Watson was on the field for the start of training camp with the Houston Texans on Wednesday.
The future of the quarterback is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.
Watson still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp solely to avoid being fined. He would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report.
Watson wore his red No. 4 jersey over a gray hoodie with sweatpants as he went through individual drills with the rest of the quarterbacks as practice began on Wednesday. He chatted with teammates and coaches during breaks in the action.
Watson declined an interview request through a team spokesman. No reason was provided, but it’s possible he has been advised by his lawyer not to speak to reporters while the lawsuits re ongoing.
General manager Nick Caserio spoke before practice and was evasive when questioned about Watson’s status with the team.
“It’s a day-to-day endeavor,” Caserio said. “We’re going to take the information. We’re going to process that. We’re respectful of everybody and everything that’s involved. So we’ll kind of take it one day at a time. And ultimately we’re going to do what we feel is best for Houston Texans.”
Caserio and new coach David Culley insisted that Watson was not a distraction to the team.
“He has not been a distraction at all,” Culley said. “He’s been very professional about everything, just like all the guys have been here.”
Culley deflected most other questions about Watson, including if he expects him to be on the roster when the season begins and if he’ll take snaps with the first team during camp.
“Right now we’re in training camp and... there are no starters right now, everybody’s competing for a job,” Culley said.
The NFL released a statement regarding Watson on Tuesday that although its “review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active,” there were no restrictions on his participation in team activities.
MLB
Marte traded to Athletics
MIAMI — The Oakland Athletics are in playoff contention, and Starling Marte is their midseason reward.
Oakland obtained the versatile but well-traveled outfielder Wednesday from the Miami Marlins for left-hander Jesús Luzardo.
“We felt like Starling was frankly the best position player that was out there on the market,” A’s general manager David Forst said before the team’s game in San Diego. “We’ve always said when the team performs and puts itself in a playoff position, it’s on us to do whatever we can to try and help them.”
The A’s, who began the day six games behind AL West leader Houston, also acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin this week from the Chicago Cubs.
“We’ve added two really solid pieces to help this team over the next send two months,” Forst said.
Marte, 32, is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. The Marlins will cover nearly all of his remaining contract for 2021, and he becomes a free agent after this season.
It’s the third time in 18 months that Marte has been traded. He joins an outfield that also includes Ramón Laureano and Mark Canha.
The Marlins made the deal after they were unable to reach an agreement with Marte on a contract extension. They’re last in the NL East and expected to make more moves before the trade deadline Friday.
Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts. He was sidelined for four weeks in May after he broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game.