MLB
Twins place Dyson on IL
In two appearances with the Twins, righthander Sam Dyson did not lock down the late innings like he did for most of the season with San Francisco. Something had to be wrong.
And the Twins have found the problem.
Dyson was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right biceps tendinitis. The Twins learned of the condition after his outing on Friday, during which he gave up three runs to the Royals. In two appearances, Dyson has given up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning for an 81.00 ERA.
Dyson underwent an MRI, and the Twins are confident that the injury is not serious and he will need days and not weeks to recover. Dyson was willing to pitch through the discomfort, Baldelli said, but the club decided to give him to recover.
Dyson posted a 2.47 ERA in 51 innings for San Francisco prior to the trade, in which the Twins sent three prospects to the Giants.
Davies placed on IL: The Milwaukee Brewers struggling rotation look another hit Monday, when right-hander Zach Davies landed on the 10-day injured list with back stiffness.
The Brewers also called up right-handers Devin Williams and recently-acquired Jake Faria while optioning righty Aaron Wilkerson to Triple-A.
Davies, 26, has struggled in recent weeks, allowing a combined 17 earned runs in his last three starts, and hasn’t pitched more than five innings since July 18.
Williams, 24, was promoted to Triple-A San Antonio on July 26 and has looked sharp in his first three appearances for the Missions, racking up six strikeouts while allowing two hits and a walk in 3⅔ innings. The Brewers’ No. 14-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, he has a combined 2.21 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP and a .180 opponent batting average in 34 games and 57 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season.
MLB announces playoff dates: The World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 22, the same night as NBA openers.The commissioner’s office announced Monday that Game 7 would be played Oct. 30, barring postponements. The World Series is set to end in October for the second straight year after finishing in November from 2015-17.
The National League wild-card game will open Major League Baseball’s postseason for the second straight year and is scheduled for Oct. 1. The AL wild-card game is the following day.The NL Division Series begins Oct. 3 and the AL on Oct. 4. The NL Championship Series opens Oct. 11, followed by the AL the next day.
NFL
Raiders unveil name for new stadium
LAS VEGAS — A $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL’s Oakland Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas next year is being named for Allegiant Travel Co., team and company officials said Monday.
The announcement came during a ceremony marking installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the publicly traded corporate parent of Allegiant Air, a low-fare carrier with 55 nonstop routes in the U.S.
Company chairman and chief executive Maury Gallagher said in a statement the facility name will “amplify” the airline’s focus on leisure and vacation travel and its own resort development in Florida.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported in May the company had filed to trademark the name “Allegiant Stadium.”
Terms of the agreement weren’t made public, but experts told the Review-Journal the deal might cost up to $25 million annually in cash and in-kind services.
The Raiders are moving after the upcoming season.
Taxpayers are funding $750 million of the stadium, which will also host UNLV football and the collegiate Las Vegas Bowl game beginning in 2020.
NBA
Carter returning to Hawks
ATLANTA — A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA.
The person confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
The agreement was first reported by ESPN.
Carter will continue to serve as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including first-round picks D’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. He’ll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.
Carter showed last season that he’s still got some playing skills, as well. He played 76 games in his first year with the Hawks, including nine starts, while averaging 17.5 minutes and 7.4 points per contest.
Grizzlies hire NBA’s ninth women’s coach: The Memphis Grizzlies have hired former Notre Dame women’s associate head coach Niele (knee-L) Ivey among the new assistants on Taylor Jenkins’ staff.
There are now nine women coaches in the NBA.
Ivey spent the past 12 seasons at her alma mater with the last four as Notre Dame’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. She helped the Fighting Irish go 385-55 with seven Final Four berths, six appearances in the NCAA title game and the 2018 national championship.
Ivey played in two Final Fours with Notre Dame, including winning the 2001 national championship. She played five seasons in the WNBA before starting her coaching career as an administrative assistant at Xavier in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.