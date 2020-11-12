WDN briefs

COLLEGE ATHLETICS
St. Olaf cancels winter sports
St. Olaf has become the second member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to cancel its winter sports, announcing Thursday that men’s and women’s competition in six programs will be called off because of the pandemic.
The Oles’ decision comes three weeks after Carleton College decided to cancel winter sports for the 2020-21 season.
Though the MIAC has postponed all sports through the end of 2020, Commissioner Dan McKane said Thursday the league still plans to hold winter sports competition. The MIAC sponsors men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and diving, hockey and indoor track.
“MIAC member institutions are continuing efforts to plan for a winter season,” McKane said. “We had anticipated some institutions will opt out of winter sport participation and have plans to adjust schedules as they occur.”
St. Olaf’s announcement affects its men’s and women’s alpine and Nordic skiing programs, as well as men’s and women’s teams in the four MIAC sports. In a statement, Athletic Director Ryan Bowles said the teams would be permitted to practice next semester, and the school would try to provide them with “the best experience possible.” Bowles added that St. Olaf has not decided whether to play spring sports, or whether to reschedule any fall or winter sports for spring 2021.
“After considering the current circumstances and predicted future circumstances of the global pandemic, we felt it was important to continue to focus on the health and safety of our entire campus community and to make the difficult decision not to compete this winter,” Bowles said. “We are extremely disappointed for our student-athletes, in particular our seniors.”
McKane, who is tracking pandemic-related winter sports cancellations in Division III, said eight of 43 D-III conferences have chosen not to hold league competition. As in the MIAC, some individual schools also are opting out. The most-affected sports are women’s hockey (24% of teams canceling the 2020-21 season) and men’s hockey (21%).
NFL
McCarthy to return next season
DALLAS — With the Dallas Cowboys a dismal 2-7 heading into this week’s bye, team vice president Stephen Jones stated the obvious when he called the start of the Mike McCarthy era a disappointment.
But there is no chance McCarthy will be one and done in Dallas.
“Absolutely. Unequivocal,” said Jones when asked about McCarthy returning as coach of the Cowboys in 2021.
The Cowboys hired McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett in the offseason because of his winning resume, which includes a Super Bowl title. The Cowboys executives believed that McCarthy could push the right buttons to get the talented team over the top.
Jones blamed the first-year struggles of McCarthy on the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle, plus other injuries to key starters and the COVID-19 pandemic, which robbed the Cowboys of a chance to get acclimated with the new staff and their schemes.
McCarthy certainly appreciates the vote of confidence from the front office. “Anytime you have confidence around you, it’s important to your program and what you’re trying to build,” McCarthy said.
He agreed that the challenges the Cowboys have faced this season are not only greater than anticipated but unfathomable when you include the injuries and the day-to-day changes and adjustments with COVID-19 protocols.
“We’re in unprecedented times,” McCarthy said. “I mean there’s just so many things that change constantly. It’s not an excuse. We still have to line up and play like everybody else, and we’re getting better as a football team. But it’s like anything in life you don’t really appreciate it as much until you don’t have it. Not having the offseason program, and things like that, it’s been challenging.”
Jones said the Cowboys hired McCarthy because of his experience and they are going to lean on his experience in getting through the challenges of 2021.
McCarthy started slow in his first season with the Green Bay Packers in 2006 with four wins in their first 12 games. They won their final four to finish 8-8.
The following season McCarthy led the Packers to a 13-3 mark and a birth in the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons, but the team went 7-9 in 2017 and started 2018 at 4-7-1 before he was fired. He did not coach in 2019.
