WDN briefs

WRESTLING

Three from area to be inducted

ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for its virtual induction on Saturday, April 10, three of which have ties to the Winona area.

Those looking to attend should go to clashmn.com.

Lewiston-Altura’s Thomas Theede will be inducted as an athlete, Winona’s/Fountain City’s Rod Hoesly will be inducted as an official and Caledonia’s/Houston’s Jay Wheaton will go in as an assistant coach.

Theede competed for Hall of Fame Coach Frank Murphy at Lewiston-Altura High School, winning the 1982 State High School Championship for the Cardinals at 167 Pounds in The 2-Class System. Tom also placed 3rd his junior season. Tom’s two sons Jordan and Ryan were standouts for the Lewiston-Altura Wrestling Program.

Hoesly officiated for 28 Years and comes highly recommended by the SMWO Association. Rod worked four Clash Tournaments and also worked a number of Wisconsin State High School Wrestling Tournaments. Rod is also a member of the Winona Senior High wrestling Hall of Fame, where he placed sixth at state for Coach Dave Moracco. Rod wrestled at Winona State and was a NSIC Runner Up.