WDN briefs

WRESTLING
Three from area to be inducted
ROCHESTER — The Mayo Civic Center Region I Wrestling Hall of Fame Committee has selected nine new members for its virtual induction on Saturday, April 10, three of which have ties to the Winona area.
Those looking to attend should go to clashmn.com.
Lewiston-Altura’s Thomas Theede will be inducted as an athlete, Winona’s/Fountain City’s Rod Hoesly will be inducted as an official and Caledonia’s/Houston’s Jay Wheaton will go in as an assistant coach.
Theede competed for Hall of Fame Coach Frank Murphy at Lewiston-Altura High School, winning the 1982 State High School Championship for the Cardinals at 167 Pounds in The 2-Class System. Tom also placed 3rd his junior season. Tom’s two sons Jordan and Ryan were standouts for the Lewiston-Altura Wrestling Program.
Hoesly officiated for 28 Years and comes highly recommended by the SMWO Association. Rod worked four Clash Tournaments and also worked a number of Wisconsin State High School Wrestling Tournaments. Rod is also a member of the Winona Senior High wrestling Hall of Fame, where he placed sixth at state for Coach Dave Moracco. Rod wrestled at Winona State and was a NSIC Runner Up.
Wheaton has been involved with the Caledonia/Houston Program for over 25 years as an Assistant coach and the youth program. Jay has been “the glue” that has sent outstanding wrestlers from Houston in a highly successful pairing with Caledonia. Jay was the Top Assistant at Caledonia under successful Head Coaches Jay Tolleson and Dan Goergen. The programs usually send between 10-12 wrestlers every year to the program. Some of those athletes Included state champ Zach Schneider that came from Houston, and recent place winner Alex Francis. Jay, himself Is the all time winningest wrestler in the Houston Program when it was alone with a 114-31-2 mark. Holds the Record with brother Kyle for most wins.
SAINT MARY’S
SMU announced 2021 HOF class
The Saint Mary’s University Athletic Department, in association with the Saint Mary’s Alumni Association, will proudly induct four former student-athletes into the Saint Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame: Barb (Bock) Loahr ‘87, Doug Loahr ’87, Andrew Brueggen ’11, and Jackie Huegel ’03, as well as long-time sports information director Donny Nadeau ’85. The five will be recognized during a virtual event at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
One can register at smumn.edu.“We are beyond excited to welcome an amazing group of Cardinal greats into the Saint Mary’s Sports Hall of Fame,” said Saint Mary’s athletic director Brian Sisson. “This class, as all members in the past and in years to come, have all left their mark on Cardinal athletics, and represent the amazing accomplishments within our Saint Mary’s family.
“I am excited to have four different sports represented — marked by a first for men’s track and field; a husband and wife alumni pair in men’s hockey and women’s soccer; and a member of our 2000 fastpitch national championship team — as well as one of our very own staff members,” Sisson added. “This grouping will make for a truly special and unforgettable night.
“In what has been a difficult and challenging time for all, and I look forward to our Saint Mary’s faithful coming together virtually in support of these five Cardinal greats and all of Cardinal athletics.”
WINONA STATE BASKETBALL
Taylor named first-team all-NSIC
Winona State men’s basketball standout Kevion Taylor has been named to the (NSIC) South Division all conference first team, as announced by the league Wednesday.
Taylor was the dominant offensive force for Winona State and head coach Todd Eisner in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 20 points or more in ten of the Warriors’ thirteen games. He scored a season-best 30 against Minnesota State on Feb. 5, and his 20.5 points per game average was third-best in the NSIC this season.
The durable Taylor led Winona State in minutes played (454) and was second on the squad in both rebounds (76) and assists (29). The 2020-21 honor is one of several NSIC awards Taylor has earned in his Warrior career, as he was also named to the NSIC first team following last season. He earned 2018-19 NSIC Second Team status as a sophomore and was named the 2017-18 Winona State Male Freshman Athlete of the Year.
Hustad earns second-team honors: Winona State senior Taylor Hustad has been named to the NSIC South Division all-conference second team, as announced by the league Wednesday.
The senior forward was a key offensive catalyst for Winona State and head coach Scott Ballard in the 2020-21 season, contributing significantly to the Warrior scoring efforts and leading WSU in rebounding. Hustad is no stranger to NSIC honors, having been named NSIC First Team in 2019 and NSIC All-Academic in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.
“We are proud of Taylor’s focus and work ethic during this challenging season cut short by Covid-19,” said Coach Ballard. “She improved her game in many ways and we look forward to her returning for a full senior season next year.”
Within her team, Hustad had the top output in several categories, including total points scored (139), minutes played (317) and total rebounds (88). She hit the most field goals of any Warrior (61) and was the only WSU player to break triple digits in her attempts from the floor (124). Hustad was second on the squad in field goal percentage (.492) and earned the second most trips to the foul line (30).
In her 11 starts for Winona State, Hustad was among the top two scorers on the team on six occasions and produced a season-best 21 against Upper Iowa on 02/20 in a 92-80 win to close out the campaign for the Warriors. Across the NSIC, Hustad was second in the Conference regular season in terms of average rebounds per game (8.0) and was tied for second in the most offensive rebounds, with 37 collected in her 11 games.
MLB
Twins SS Lewis out for season
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis, considered the organization’s top prospect, has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.
President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Wednesday that Lewis was diagnosed with the injury during physical exams upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, will have reconstructive surgery Friday in Minnesota before returning to camp to begin a rehabilitation process of nine-to-12 months.
Lewis, the 17th-best prospect in Major League Baseball’s 2021 pipeline rankings, finished the 2019 season at Double-A. Because the pandemic wiped out all minor league action in 2020, Lewis will go more than two full years without a game. The Twins signed Andrelton Simmons to play shortstop this season, and Lewis was not expected to be in the majors in 2021.
Lewis told the team he first noticed discomfort in the knee after lateral running drills this month as part of his training regimen. Then, during the winter storms that recently hit Texas, Lewis slipped on ice in the Dallas area where he lives and experienced further soreness. The Twins were unable to determine exactly how or when the ligament was torn.
“He’s got a smile on his face, knows he’s going to have a rehab year ahead, knows he’s going to have to put in a lot of work, but he’s prepared and ready to do that,” Falvey said, “and I know he’s looking forward to getting back on the field.”