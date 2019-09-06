TENNIS
Serena to face 19-year-old in US Open final
NEW YORK (AP) — By no means was Serena Williams perfect at the start of her U.S. Open semifinal.
She faced three break points in the opening game and managed to pull it out. She trailed 40-love in the second, then came through again. Another trio of break points arrived later in that initial set. Once more, Williams was up to the task. Soon enough, she was on her way to yet another final at Flushing Meadows — and yet another shot at Grand Slam singles trophy No. 24.
Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night, reaching her fourth final in the past six major tournaments.
“To be in yet another final, it seems, honestly, crazy,” said Williams, a six-time U.S. Open champion who will face 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu of Canada on Saturday. “But I don’t really expect too much less.”
Nor does anyone else at this point.
Since returning to the tour last season after more than a year away while having a baby, she was the runner-up at Wimbledon twice, losing to Angelique Kerber in 2018 and to Simona Halep in July, and was also the runner-up, of course, a year ago at the U.S. Open, losing to Naomi Osaka.
That one in New York was, and forever will be, overshadowed by Williams’ extended argument with chair umpire Carlos Ramos, who docked her a point, then a game — and was barred by the U.S. Tennis Association from officiating any matches she or her older sister, Venus, played in this year’s tournament.
The 15th-seeded Andreescu reached her first major title match in only her fourth appearance at a Slam by eliminating No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.
NFL
Brown returns to Raiders, plans to play opener
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.
Gruden spoke briefly at the beginning of practice Friday and said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.
“Antonio is back today,” Gruden said. “We’re really excited about that and ready to move on. He’s had a lot of, obviously, time to think about things and we’re happy to have him back and I know Raider Nation is excited about that, too.”
Brown was sent home from the facility on Thursday after a confrontation the previous day at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.
ESPN reported that the Raiders were planning to suspend Brown over the incident. Teams have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to suspend players up to four games for conduct detrimental to the team. A suspension would also void the more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two seasons contained in Brown’s contract with the Raiders.
But Brown was back with the team a day later even though he was not on the practice field during the portion open to the media.
This was just the latest development in a dramatic first season in Oakland for Brown, who has yet to step on the field for a game with his new team.
Chiefs sign Hill to 3-year extension
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed Tyreek Hill to a three-year, $54 million contract extension Friday, locking up the playmaking wide receiver whose off-the-field issues left his future in the NFL in question just a couple months ago.
The deal includes a $5.8 million signing bonus and $35.2 million in guarantees, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Chiefs do not disclose the terms of contracts.
The length of the deal protects the Chiefs from investing too heavily in a dynamic player with a checkered history while also giving the 25-year-old Hill the chance for another payday down the road.
“We’re pleased we were able to reach an agreement with Tyreek to keep him in a Chiefs uniform for the foreseeable future,” general manager Brett Veach said. “He understands our expectations of him as a member of this team and community. This extension is contingent upon the conditions Tyreek agreed to adhere to upon his return to the team in July.
“Tyreek is an elite player in this league and has played a major role in our team’s success,” Veach said, “and we’re pleased that he’ll continue to make an impact for us.”
Hill was barred from the Chiefs facility all offseason after audio surfaced in which his then-fiancée accused Hill of hurting their 3-year-old son. It prompted an investigation by the district attorney, another by the NFL and another by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.
Local authorities were the first to clear Hill after finding no evidence to support the alleged abuse. The NFL cleared him the week before training camp, at which point the Chiefs announced that he was free to resume working with the team in advance of this season.
