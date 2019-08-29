MLB
Ex-Twin ByungHo Park smashes four homers in game in Korea
Even former Twins in different leagues are getting in on the home run parade in 2019.
Remember ByungHo Park? The Twins won exclusive negotiating rights to the slugger from Korea before the 2016 season, essentially paying about $25 million for four years between posting fees and a contract to bring him to the majors.
It wasn’t the most expensive gamble in the world, but it didn’t quite pay off. Park hit home runs, but not much else, during the 2016 season. He wound up in Class AAA Rochester for the rest of 2016 and 2017 before the Twins released him so he could return to Korea.
Park, who was the KBO League home run champ every year from 2012-15 before joining the Twins, has resumed his mastery of pitching in that league. He hit 43 homers last year, just one short of the league lead.
And he crushed four home runs in a game earlier this week to take over the league lead in homers with 28. Per this account from Korea JoongAng Daily, which I read regularly (not true — it was sent to me by a colleague), he hit homers in the first, third, fifth and ninth innings, and it was the second time he’s hit four homers in a KBO game. Per the story:
Park’s performance is especially impressive as he didn’t have the best start to the season. During the first three months, Park hit just 13 home runs. Although that is not a bad number, considering his slugging ability, it was a disappointing result. … But Park’s bat exploded this month. He has hit 10 home runs with a 0.288 batting average and 24 RBIs, as of Tuesday’s game.
The Bomba Squad is in full effect in Korea, too.
But as noted, Park previously excelled in Korea so it’s not like this is a huge surprise. And to be fair, Park delivered on his power potential stateside — he just didn’t do much else at the plate.
Buxton rejoins Twins after rehab halted
CHICAGO — The Twins were hoping Byron Buxton would be able to rejoin them on their three-city road trip — just under different circumstances.
Buxton rejoined the team on Wednesday in Chicago after his rehab assignment was halted a day earlier. Buxton was playing with the Class A Cedar Rapids Kernels when he felt discomfort while swinging, leading to the decision to back off.
Buxton, who suffered a shoulder subluxation earlier this month, said the team decided he should give his left shoulder a couple days of rest and see how it reacts before restarting his rehab program.
“It’s just something you know you don’t feel right when you’re swinging. Not that it’s a big problem, but it kind of affects me when I’m trying to do certain things,” he said. “Don’t want to kind of be limited to what I’m doing so (I) communicated it, and the best decision was to try to take a step back and take a couple days and come up here. I wanted to be with the team and join the team, so that’s the good part about it.”
Buxton said everything had been going smoothly in his rehab. He seemed hopeful that this latest bump wouldn’t set him back too long.
While the Twins won’t have their dynamic center fielder back on the field, they’re happy to have his presence back in clubhouse.
“When he walks in the clubhouse, I think everyone out there is happy to see him and I think everyone — obviously we love it when he’s in the lineup and he’s playing and he’s feeling good and doing all the stuff on the field — but he’s also really important off the field,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
So instead of staying in Minnesota, Buxton met the team in Chicago where he can meet with the medical staff and be around his teammates.
“It’s frustrating, but I wanted to come up here and be with these guys, kind of take my mind off it a little bit,” Buxton said.
HORSE RACING
Lawsuit by owner targets New Mexico horse racing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A horse owner and a trainer from Texas filed a lawsuit claiming officials in New Mexico are failing to follow their own policies and regulations in overseeing the state’s multimillion-dollar racing industry.
Debra Gotovac and Brad Bolen filed the case in U.S. District Court, alleging their rights to due process were violated when the executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission allowed horses belonging to a trainer suspended on suspicion of illegal drugging to compete under other trainers.
The plaintiffs say they missed an opportunity to compete in the upcoming All American Futurity because the transferred horses were allowed to run in recent qualifying trials for the prestigious race.
The complaint filed Tuesday came as concerns swirl around the handling of drug testing, certification of track stewards and a shake-up that saw one commissioner ousted after she spoke out regarding changes in the way horses are tested for certain medications.
Gotovac and Bolen allege the commission “has engaged in a pattern and practice of violating procedural protections.”
Commission executive director Izzy Trejo declined to comment on the litigation.
