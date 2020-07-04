WDN briefs

MLB
Sano tests positive for COVID-19
MINNEAPOLIS — First baseman Miguel Sano is the other Twins player who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the club revealed Saturday.
Sano consented to having his name released.
The former All-Star tested positive during the intake testing phase as players reported to Target Field to the start of training camp. He now will have to test negative twice before he’s cleared to join his teammates in activities.
He joins Willians Astudillo as the two Twins major league players — and part of 31 players leaguewide — who tested positive for the virus.
The 27-year-old Sano had 34 home runs in 105 games last year and is moving from third base to first to make room for free agent signing Josh Donaldson.
Two Twins who are part of the team’s 59-man training camp pool, infielder Nick Gordon and right-hander Edwar Colina, tested positive while they were at their respective homes.
As for the rest of the organization, Twins players and staff, roughly 130 people in all, will undergo another round of testing starting Monday.
Braves’ Freeman tests positiveATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman, premier reliever Will Smith and two teammates have tested positive for the coronavirus, a jarring hit to the NL East champions less than three weeks before the start of the pandemic-delayed season.
“It will be a while before we can get him back,” manager Brian Snitker said Saturday about Freeman.
Snitker said the four players, including right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma, agreed to have the team disclose their positive tests.
Snitker said Freeman had a negative intake test early in the week before having a positive test on Friday. Snitker said the first baseman has a fever and “is not feeling great.”
Major League Baseball has scheduled the 60-game season to start on July 23. Freeman is the biggest star in the sport so far to have his positive virus test publicly announced by his team.
The 30-year-old Freeman set career highs with 38 home runs and 121 RBIs last season to help Atlanta win its second straight NL East title. He placed fourth in the NL MVP voting in 2018 after hitting .309 with 23 homers and winning a Gold Glove.
MLS
MLS is Back Tournament FC Dallas, Vancouver game postponed
The MLS is Back Tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus.
The group-stage game will be rescheduled, the league said Saturday.
FC Dallas announced earlier this week that six players had tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Florida for the tournament. The entire team was quarantined.
Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada, the league said. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.
The MLS is Back Tournament is set to open on Wednesday with a match between Orlando City and expansion Inter Miami.
The league’s 26 teams will be sequestered in hotels for the duration of the monthlong tournament played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.
MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12 after teams had each played two games.
FC Dallas said all players and staff tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on last Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Subsequent tests found four more players infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.
“In consultation with MLS medical officials, FC Dallas took proactive steps to isolate the newly affected players as well as all FC Dallas players and staff in Orlando out of an abundance of caution. All members of the club delegation are following MLS health and safety protocols and will remain quarantined in their hotel rooms pending the results of further COVID-19 testing,” the team said in a statement.
The names of the players were not released.
The league said no other team was in contact with the FC Dallas delegation. League protocol requires players and staff to be tested every two days upon arrival in Florida.
FC Dallas will now open the tournament on July 15 against the Seattle Sounders, while the Whitecaps will play the San Jose Earthquakes later that day.
