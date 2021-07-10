WDN Briefs

MLB
Brewers’ Peralta joins All-Star team
DENVER — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has been added to the National League All-Star team — his first Midsummer Classic appearance that gives the Brewers four pitchers on the All-Star team.
The Brewers already had a franchise record three pitchers selected in Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader. Now Peralta makes it four.
Peralta was named as a substitute for the National League all-star staff, replacing Woodruff, who won’t be available to pitch Tuesday night in Denver because he’s facing Cincinnati on Sunday in the final game before Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field.
This year, Peralta owns a 2.23 ERA and 3.11 FIP through 93.0 innings in 17 appearances (16 starts). He’s punched out 129 batters versus 42 walks, with only 42 hits allowed.
Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over from injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter.
St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced Saturday by Major League Baseball.
Molina was elected on the players’ ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip.
Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot, replacing Houston second baseman José Altuve and shortstop Carlos Correa.
Altuve said he needed time off to deal with unspecified issues with his left leg, and Correa said he wanted to spend time with wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
Merrifield became a two-time All-Star. Anderson, the 2019 AL batting champion, earned his first All-Star trip.
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom also said he was withdrawing from the All-Star Game, wanting to rest for the second half. DeGrom, who has a 1.08 ERA, was bothered in the first half by discomfort in his right lat muscle, tightness in his right side and flexor tendinitis in his right arm.
The commissioner’s office picked Washington’s Max Scherzer, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Walker Buehler, the Mets’ Taijuan Walker and Peralta as additions to the NL pitching staff.
MLB also added Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner to the NL roster, and Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay second baseman Joey Wendle to the AL roster.
Anderson, Bassitt, Peralta, Walker and Wendle raise the total to 39 first-time All-Stars, matching 2013 for the high.
FIBA WORLD CUP
American men advance to U19 final
The United States U19 men’s basketball team advanced to the FIBA World Cup final by beating Canada 92-86 on Saturday in Latvia.
La Crosse Central High School graduate and University of Wisconsin sophomore Jonathan Davis scored two points on 1-of-3 shooting while turning the ball over once and committing three fouls in eight minutes off the bench for the Americans, who will face France in Sunday’s final.
The United States led Canada by 15 points in the third quarter before the Canadians closed the gap with a 13-2 run. The Americans led 71-68 early in the fourth quarter before using a 17-0 run to pull away and secure the win.
Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored 16 points to lead the United States, which also got double-digit points from Michael Miles (15), Chet Holmgren (12) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (10).